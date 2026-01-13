Mizzou women struggle to put 40 minutes together, lose 74-63

As has been the case in each of the first four Mizzou women’s SEC games this year, the Tigers showed they had the ability to play with one of the best teams in the country.

At least for short stretches.

But once again, the Tigers were unable to put 40 full minutes together as they dropped a 74-63 game against No. 22 Alabama and Mizzou Arena on Monday.

“Obviously no coach is happy when you come in and we’re not the winning team,” Harper said. “I thought we could have had a better outing today. Really did.”

Mizzou recorded its fourth consecutive loss, all coming against ranked SEC competition, including three games against teams currently in the top 7 of the AP rankings.

And in all four, the Tigers had stretches where they played with their highly ranked opposition. Mizzou trailed by three points at halftime against Texas, they led Kentucky for most of the first quarter, and they led Vanderbilt midway through the second.

Monday, the Tigers used a 16-2 run to cut what had been an early Alabama lead to a 32-29 advantage going into halftime.

“I don’t know if anybody else thought that we could have won the game,” Harper said. “I felt like we could have won the game. Had we just made a few more plays it was, or it’s a different ball game. It’s a closer ball game. And I’m not talking about we had to just hit four more 3s. I’m not saying that. Just a couple more plays.”

Bad minutes

But once again, the minutes where Mizzou struggled doomed the Tigers.

Alabama jumped out to an 18-9 lead in the game’s opening 8 minutes, then led 22-11 going into the second quarter. The Tigers never fully recovered from the slow start.

“We try to talk about it with our team, you’ve got to believe you can win that game,” Harper said. “You got to be on the court thinking we can win that game. And that’s how important those plays are.”

But that run in the second, led by nine of Grace Slaughter’s team-leading 23 points, almost did it.

The Tigers looked to be within striking distance, and remained so through the third quarter. The biggest Alabama lead was 10 with 2:54 left, but two Tiger 3-pointers cut that to a 53-49 Tide advantage going into the fourth.

But the Tigers couldn’t keep up in the fourth. Alabama scored the first five points and nine of the first 10 to extend to a 62-50 lead. Mizzou never got the lead back to single digits.

“We know we can do it, well, let’s finish a job,” Harper said. “Let’s compete at an elite level. That’s the mindset we’ve got to have. And I know it’s hard, these are good basketball teams. … We want to have a little bit more competitive fight that we can get the job done.”

Stats

Along with her 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting, Slaughter added nine rebounds, a block and a steal. Shannon Dowell added 10 points, but shot just 3-of-13. She added five rebounds and four assists.

Abbey Schreacke was the only other Tiger to reach double figures, shooting 4-of-7 from 3 and overall for 12 points to go with three rebounds.

Mizzou out rebounded Alabama 41-36, including an 11-9 lead in offensive boards.

“I thought they really battled,” Harper said of the rebounding effort. “We didn’t just assume someone else was going to get that board. And I think that was an area of growth for us.”

But Alabama won the battle for second-chance points 9-3 and points in the paint 42-26 with Mizzou center Jordana Reisma playing just 18 minutes because of foul trouble.

Postgame presser

Here is the full video of Harper, Slaughter and Schreacke after the game.

Up next

Mizzou (12-7, 0-4 SEC) will host Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.