Mizzou working on finalizing nonconference game against Indiana

A source has confirmed to MizzouToday that the Mizzou basketball team will head to Indiana to face the Hoosiers in a true road game on December 18th.

The report states there will not be a return game in Columbia as part of the agreement.

The game comes as part of a beefed-up nonconference schedule Dennis Gates is setting up for his fifth season at the helm of the Mizzou program.

The Tigers already have nonconference matchups set up with Kansas, Illinois, Saint Louis, Marquette and Nebraska all at neutral sites, and a home game against Pitt in the SEC/ACC challenge. The matchup with Indiana is the first true road contest on the slate.

Not every game is finalized to this point, including the matchup with Indiana, but all are close. The setup makes this season easily the toughest nonconference slate of Gates’ tenure in Columbia.

The matchup with Indiana makes 10 known opponents for the Tigers.

So far, the schedule is:

Hosting Cleveland State, Nov. 3

Against Saint Louis in St. Louis, Nov. 6

Against Marquette in Chicago, Nov. 15

Hosting Alcorn State, Nov. 18

Hosting Evanston, Nov. 24

Hosting Pitt, Dec. 1

Against Kansas in Kansas City, Dec. 6

Against Nebraska in Kansas City, Dec. 12

At Indiana, Dec. 18

There is also an expected home game against Howard, completing a home-away-home series, but Gates has said he might try to move that game into the future.

Indiana and the series history

Indiana is coming off an 18-14 season with a 9-11 record in Big 10 play. The Hoosiers lost in the first round of the Big 10 Tournament and did not continue in postseason play.

The Tigers and Hoosiers have played 18 times with both team having won nine contests. The most recent matchup was a Mizzou home game in 2004, which the Tigers won 56-53. Mizzou holds a three-game winning streak in the series, having won matchups in 2000, 2003 and 2004.