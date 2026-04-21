Mizzou working on neutral-site matchup with Marquette

A source has confirmed to MizzouToday that the Mizzou Tigers are working to schedule a neutral-site nonconference matchup with Marquette in November.

The game gives the Tigers five known matchups in the nonconference portion of the 2026-27 schedule:

Hosting Howard (completing a home-home-away series)

(completing a home-home-away series) Vs. Kansas (in Kansas City)

(in Kansas City) Vs. Illinois (in St. Louis)

(in St. Louis) Vs. Marquette (in Chicago)

(in Chicago) The ACC/SEC challenge (should be a home game)

The Tigers can schedule as many as 13 non-conference matchups, leaving Mizzou with eight spots to fill in November and December.

Mizzou has matched up with Marquette nine times, with the Tigers leading the series 5-4. The last time the teams faced off was in the 2009 NCAA Tournament in Boise, Idaho. The No. 3-seed Tigers matched up with the No. 6-seed Golden Eagles in the second round. Mizzou won the matchup 83-79 in a run to the Elite Eight.

Previously, the teams played in the second round of the 2003 NCAA Tournament with Marquette claiming that matchup in overtime.

Mizzou and Marquette played three times in the 1980s, twice in the 1970s and twice in the 1950s.

Marquette is coming off a 2025-26 season in which the Golden Eagles went 12-20 overall and 7-13 in Big East play. But in the 2024-25 season, Marquette went 23-11 and made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed.

The Tigers are working on the deal to incorporate the matchup into the schedule while still building the roster in the transfer portal.