Mizzou's win streak ends at three after loss to Texas

Coming into Saturday’s game against Texas, Mizzou coach Dennis Gates knew foul trouble in the post could be the Tigers’ biggest issue.

“Their center Matas (Vokietaitis), he does a great job of drawing fouls,” Gates said in his press conference Friday. “So we got to make sure that those aren’t just all coming from Shawn Phillips Jr., and that those are distributed.”

But Phillips collected two fouls in the first 3:01 and was limited to just 18:15 of game action, while Vokietaitis put up 19 points and 10 rebounds. That difference helped end the Mizzou three-game win streak with an 85-68 defeat against the Longhorns at Mizzou Arena.

“Our guys were foul prone tonight, away from the basket for some reason,” Gates said.

Both of Phillips first two fouls came on the offensive end, and instead of following up his game-winning final minutes against Texas A&M with a solid performance, he put up just five points and two rebounds as he was in and out of the lineup trying to avoid fouling out.

“Shawn is a defensive presence for us,” Gates said. “He gives us, definitely athleticism around the basket. It’s just one of those things were some of the fouls that he picked up on the floor, unfortunately flagrant, he’s probably leading the country in flagrant fouls, I guess.”

Gates is almost correct. Phillips is tied for second in the country in technical fouls after collecting his fifth one when his elbow made contact with a Texas player’s head jockeying for position on a rebound.

Starting out

Even with Phillips in early foul trouble, the Tigers were able to take a first-half lead on the strength of a good start from Mark Mitchell.

Mitchell was held to less than 10 points for the first time in SEC play when the Tigers took on Texas A&M on Wednesday, but he wouldn’t be denied in the first half as it seemed every time Texas tied the game or took the lead, Mitchell decided it was time to take over.

He poured in 12 first-half points, including shots that tied the game at 2 and 4, a go-ahead free throw to make it 13-12, a go-ahead layup that made it 20-19, a go-ahead trip to the free-throw line where two makes put Mizzou up 22-21, a game-tying dunk that put the score at 24 all and a game-tying free throw to even the score at 28 with 3:10 left before the break.

“They’re well coached, they’re disciplined on the wall ups,” Mitchell said. “… We probably could have done a better job having some better patience around the rim.”

At the end of the half, Texas was able to score the final three points to take a 33-31 advantage into halftime.

“I thought we had some empty possessions, especially some bunnies at the end of that first half where we could have disrupted the run,” Gates said. “But we weren’t able to execute.”

The second half

After the break, the Tigers sent their primary lineup, hoping Phillips would be able to avoid trouble while still helping Mizzou improve on the interior. But Phillips’ third foul came at the 17:23 mark and he once again had to spend significant minutes on the bench.

In his absence, Nicholas Randall and Trent Burns combined for about 11:30 minutes played. The pair contributed seven points and three rebounds, but were a -18 in plus/minus.

The Tigers also turned to a lineup that had Mitchell and Trent Pierce playing against post players at times.

With Phillips out or unable to play with his usual physicality, Texas dominated the interior on both ends of the floor after halftime.

Mizzou tied the game at 37 with 16:43 left and 41 with 14:39 to play. But a 5-0 Texas run put the Longhorns in front for good directly after that. A 6-0 run a few minutes later put Texas up 57-47 and Mizzou trailed by at least 10 points more often than not the rest of the way.

Stats

Mizzou shot 19-of-45 (42.2 percent) overall, 4-of-10 (40 percent) from 3 and 26-of-38 (68.4 percent) at the free-throw line. The 10 3-point attempts was the lowest mark of the season for the Tigers and third-lowest of the Gates tenure.

“We really wanted to try to limit, as much as we could, their 3-point shots,” Texas coach Sean Miller said. “… We did a great job of guarding the 3-point line. And I thought that was one of the keys to our win here tonight.”

Texas shot 29-of-61 (47.5 percent) overall, including 16-of-26 (61.5 percent) after halftime. The Longhorns were 6-of-17 (35.3 percent) from deep and 21-of-23 (91.3 percent) from the line.

Texas won the rebounding battle 36-26, but the teams tied with 14 second-chance points even though Texas had 14 offensive rebounds to the Tigers’ eight.

Texas won points in the paint 40-28.

Post-game press conferences

Up next

Mizzou (17-8, 7-5 SEC) will host No. 19 Vanderbilt (21-4, 8-4) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.