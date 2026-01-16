Montana running back Va'aimalae Fonoti commits to Mizzou

Mizzou has built its backfield back to five scholarship running backs with the addition of Montana transfer Va’aimalae Fonoti.

Fonoti (who also goes by Malae), was unranked coming out of high school in Hawaii. He joined Montana in 2024 and won Big Sky offensive player of the week in his first career game.

He jumped onto the scene against Morehead State and rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.

But he quickly went back to the third-string running back spot and played in just two more games as a freshman. As a redshirt freshman, he played in 11 games, totaling 184 yards and four touchdowns on 48 carries. He also caught 10 passes for 97 yards.

The 5-foot-11, 207-pound back joins a Tiger backfield that returns its two primary options in All-American Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts.

Mizzou already added one running back to the backfield with Xai’Shaun Edwards from Houston Christian. But after the departures of Tavorus Jones, Brendon Haygood and Marquise Johnson, the Tiger offensive backfield needed some rebuilding.

Mizzou will also have incoming freshman Maxwell Warner in the group.

The Tigers now have five scholarship backs, the same amount they left the portal with last season. Though they entered fall camp with a sixth after granting a scholarship to walk-on Anthony Favrow. It’s possible, though somewhat unlikely at this point, that Mizzou will add another runner to the group.