NFL Draft expert discusses Mizzou prospects: The MizzouToday Show

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren are joined by PFSN director of media partnerships and Windy City Gridiron NFL Draft contributor Jacob Infante to talk Mizzou football prospects. The guys break down the film and ceilings of Zion Young, Josiah Trotter, Chris McClellan, Kevin Coleman Jr., Toriano Pride Jr. and Keagen Trost, while later naming two wild cards to possibly selected this weekend.

“I think when you watch Zion, you saw a player who consistently got better,” Infante said. “Looking at his time at Michigan State and then going to last year and 2024 at Mizzou. This past season, you saw just consistent improvement. And I think with him, he’s a big guy, so he’s, even for an edge rusher, you see the power and how he can set the edge in the run game. He’s going to be an impact player against the run pretty quickly in the league. With that size, the length and the raw power, as well as the spatial awareness to be able to work off of blocks and stuff like that, free up his hands, disengage to make the tackle. … I think he’s a Round 1 player.”

Josiah Trotter

“For someone who’s only a redshirt sophomore, I came away extremely impressed with his game,” Infante said of Trotter. “As far as how it translates to the pros, I think he’s such a quick processor, especially in the run game. I think he understands how to execute his run fits well. He takes good angles and pursuit. He’s aggressive getting to the ball. I think he takes blocks head on better than most linebackers in this class.”