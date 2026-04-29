NFL Draft recap; Mizzou secures two 2027 commitments: The MizzouToday Show

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren recap the six NFL Draft selections from Missouri before listing off undrafted free-agent signings and minicamp invitees. The guys then discuss the Class of 2027 football commitments from over the weekend: Keiran Govan and Caleb Green.

“The funniest thing for me has just been watching Ravens fans and kind of general NFL Twitter versus college Twitter learn about Zion (Young),” McAreavy said. “The clip of him at the overtime coin flip against Auburn got circulated a lot. And they’re like, ‘Oh, this is who we got?’ Ya man, it’s gonna be fun, he’s just an electric dude.”

“Really cool announcement,” Van Doren said of Govan. “He announced at OT7 which is a seven-on-seven leg and he plays for Midwest Boom now. Which is a premier team in the midwest, of course. … He comes running through, tears through it with the bottom pole of a flag and the flag was the Mizzou flag. He did it with Tiger gloves on, pretty cool moment.”

“The goal is never to stay in college football forever for the best guys,” McAreavy said. “It’s to move on to the NFL. And if you can consistently say, ‘Hey, you’ve got a real shot here. If you come here and you stay here and you develop here, we’ll put you in the NFL if you deserve it.’ That’s, it’s been really impressive across these past few years. Ant the 15 across the past three years puts Mizzou in a pretty elite group of colleges.”