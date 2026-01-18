Northwest Missouri State WR commit Karsten Fiene flips to Mizzou

Eli Drinkwitz used to preach locking down the borders in recruiting.

As Missouri took more of a national approach, though, more in-state recruits ended up elsewhere. But the Tigers still have an eye for their own talent in the Show-Me State, flipping the commitment of wide receiver Karsten Fiene from Northwest Missouri State.

Missouri hosted Fiene for an official visit this weekend. The program looked for a third wideout in the 2026 class, extending a mid-December offer to Fiene, who pledged to the Bearcats in late July while not thinking another opportunity would present itself.

“It meant a lot to me,” Fiene said about his Tigers scholarship. “As a kid growing up, I always wanted to play D-I football and go to the League, so finally getting this offer means a lot.”

In 2025 season, when the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Fiene starred in the Lee’s Summit (Mo.) High backfield down the stretch, the Tigers took home the MSHSAA 6A state title. The senior totaled 1,586 all-purpose yards and 22 touchdowns.

“It was surreal,” Fiene said Fiene. “We started 0-4, and it was like this isn’t gonna go well. And we came out winning a state championship, and I wasn’t even thinking about the recruiting process. I was going to Northwest Missouri State, and then Mizzou calls me up one night. And they’re like, ‘Hey, we really want you here. We want to offer you.’ And it was like holy cow. This is actually happening.”

Fiene joined three-stars Jabari Brady and Devyon Hill-Lomax in the current recruiting cycle. The two inked with the Tigers during the Early Signing Period in December. National Signing Day will open Feb. 4 for late commits, who will not enroll until the summer.

Fiene marked the fifth in-state player to join the Tigers’ 2026 class. Linebacker Keenan Harris and interior offensive linemen Braylon Ellison and Brysen Wessell signed with Missouri in early December. Defensive lineman Jocques Felix committed earlier this month. Missouri now has 21 commits/signees in its 2026 non-transfer class.

“They think I’m gonna be a stud,” Fiene said.