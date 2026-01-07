Notre Dame transfer safety JaDon Blair commits to Mizzou

While safety didn’t appear to be the biggest need for Missouri, the Tigers targeted an athletic option in JaDon Blair.

The former Notre Dame defensive back committed to Missouri following his official visit Monday and Tuesday. Blair played one season with the Irish, retaining the ability to redshirt after appearing in one game against Syracuse on Nov. 22.

The Tigers marked the first reported offer for Blair in the transfer portal. The former Class of 2025 Rivals Industry four-star credited linebackers coach Derek Nicholson, who attended the same high school as Blair: Winston Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor.

“The visit went well,” Blair’s father told MizzouToday. “The staff answered all of our questions and made us feel welcomed.”

Although only logging one assisted tackle in the 2025 season, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound Blair impressed in fall camp for the Irish.

“The most impressive player in one-on-ones was true freshman safety JaDon Blair,” Blue & Gold beat writer Jack Soble wrote in August. “The two reps we saw from him were an interception and a pass breakup, respectively. The former generated a loud cheer from his teammates; Blair trailed a horizontal route but just managed to undercut it and corral the ball with his ridiculously long arms.

“Based on what we saw in practice Saturday morning, Blair knows how to use his wingspan to his advantage. A normal safety would not have reached the footballs he got his hands on during one-on-ones.”

Missouri suffered multiple losses to its safety room, notably with the unexpected transfer of starter Marvin Burks Jr. The Tigers announced the re-signing of sophomore safety Trajen Greco in the minutes following Burks’ decision.

The program is also set to retain former Virginia Tech transfer Mose Phillips II and Northern Illinois transfer Santana Banner. Phillips has one years of eligibility remaining; Banner has two. Among the underclassmen, Missouri has redshirt freshman Jackson Hancock, true freshman CJ Bass and incoming freshman Brody Jones, Jayden McGregory and Carter Stewart.