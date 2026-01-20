Ole Miss transfer CB Chris Graves Jr. commits to Mizzou

Mizzou had already made three additions to the cornerback room and another two to the safety room. But the Tigers weren’t done adding to the defensive backfield quite yet.

The fourth addition to the corner group comes from Ole Miss in Chris Graves Jr.

The redshirt junior has played at least a rotational role for the Rebels since 2023. He played all 13 games as a redshirt freshman, then did the same as a redshirt sophomore.

As a redshirt junior this season, he appeared in all 15 games with nine starts.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Florida product totaled 33 tackles with half a tackle for loss. He had one forced fumble and three pass breakups. That includes an eight-tackle performance against Miami in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

In his career, Graves has 61 tackles with six defended passes, two forced fumbles and half a tackle for loss.

With Graves, the Tigers now have eight scholarship cornerbacks for 2026.

Mizzou has two returners in Nick DeLoach and Cameron Keys. Plus two incoming freshmen in four-star prospect Jaxson Gates and three-star prospect Ahmod Billins.

Graves joins an incoming transfer group alongside three-star prospects Elijah Dotson (from Michigan), and Jahlil Florence and Sione Laulea (both from Oregon).

Graves is easily the most productive of the incoming Mizzou group, but Dotson has a slightly higher rating in On3’s transfer portal rankings (89-88.8).

That is likely because Graves has one year of eligibility remaining, while Dotson has three.