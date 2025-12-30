Pre-portal depth chart analysis: Mizzou WRs

Pre-portal depth chart analysis: Mizzou WRsby: Kyle McAreavy1 hour agoKyle_mcareavyRead In AppMissouri Tigers wide receiver Donovan Olugbode (1) can‚Äôt haul in a touchdown reception against Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Emmanuel Karnley (19) during the fourth quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Jacksonville. Fla. Virginia defeated the Missouri 13-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]A look at the 2026 Mizzou wide receiver depth chart. Who's gone, who's returning, who's coming in and what the Tigers need in the portal.