Providence forward Jamier Jones commits to Mizzou

Mizzou has a new forward with the commitment of 6-foot-6, 218-pound rising sophomore Jamier Jones from Providence.

Jones — who visited the Tigers on Sunday — is a four-star portal prospect ranked as the top small forward available and the No. 31 overall player in the portal.

Coming out of high school, Jones was a consensus four-star recruit, ranked as the No. 39 overall player available in the Class of 2025.

He began to contributed immediately for the Friars, regularly playing more than 20 minutes off the bench and shooting 28-of-48 (58.3 percent) from the field in the first month of the season. But it took until the final game of December for Jones to enter the starting lineup.

Once he joined the lineup, he stayed in it.

Jones started the final 19 games of the season and scored more than 10 points 14 times, reaching 20 twice. He also grabbed at least five rebounds in 10 of those games.

Jones ended his freshman season as a 25.7-minute-per-game player, averaging 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 57 percent from the field (135-of-237) and 66.4 percent from the free-throw line (87-of-131). He was not much of a 3-point threat at 12-of-31 (38.7 percent) for the season.

Jones fills one of six currently open roster spots for Mizzou.

The Tigers lost guards Anthony Robinson, T.O. Barrett and Sebastian Mack to the portal along with the Mizzou players who exhausted eligibility following the 2025-26 season.