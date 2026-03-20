Dane Olmstead commits to Mizzou: Punter breaks down decision

After Erik Link departed Missouri for New Mexico, the special teams coordinator sent Dane Olmstead a text message.

Link explained his situation and invited the Class of 2027 punter out to a spring practice with the Lobos. But Olmstead, who Link offered in December, still wanted to stay on the Tigers’ radar, reaching out to a friend to get in contact with new special teams coordinator John Papuchis.

“I got the number of the new special teams coach from Blake Craig, the kicker,” Olmstead said. “I gave him a call, and we connected right there.”

Across the past two months, Olmstead remained in touch with Papuchis, who joined Missouri from Florida State in January. On Thursday, Olmstead made his first visit to Columbia under the new special teams staff. As he planned all along, the Freeburg (Ill.) Community specialist committed to his dream school.

“He seems like a genuine, nice guy, and he’s coached a lot of great kickers. He’s had a lot of All-Americans under his coaching,” said Olmstead, whose goal is to play in the Under Armour All-America Game. “So he just seems like a very logical guy.”

Even with the changes on staff, Olmstead’s thought process never wavered. While knowing Craig was still on the team and liking head coach Eli Drinkwitz, the junior wanted to lock in with the Tigers during his fourth unofficial visit.

“They’re really excited, they were happy,” Olmstead said. “Even under the circumstances, I still decided to go there. They’re definitely happy. … Blake is probably the closest guy on that team to me, and I really like him. He’s a good dude, and I think he’s very talented. He’s very excited.”

In the replies of his announcement on Instagram, Tennessee State transfer punter Mark Shenouda — who just wrapped up his first spring camp at Missouri — offered words of support as well.

“It meant a lot to me,” Olmstead said. “It feels like they’re rooting for me, and all those guys are really good dudes. They’re all very talented, so to see their support, it means a lot.”

Missouri punter commit also wrestles

In February, the 6-foot-2 Olmstead won the IHSA 215-pound wrestling 1A State Championship. His background in grappling has made him more comfortable with physicality on special teams. While Craig became a prime example of avoiding tackles after his injury in 2025, Olmstead has embraced helping the team.

“Playing in the SEC, there might be times when I could hit a punt or kick off and they’re returning it,” said Olmstead, who Missouri has recruited as a combo specialist. “So I can definitely go out there and lay a hit.”

While only two-and-a-half hours away from Missouri, Olmstead will look to visit multiple games this fall. He will take his official visit either in June or during the season, but he will not enroll until after his senior year, in order to finish out his final wrestling season.

“I’m just ready to put the work in, go out there and have some fun and then go to Mizzou next year,” said Olmstead, the fourth-ranked punter by Kohl’s Professional Camps.