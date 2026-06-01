Following early commitments, multiple recruits fall off Mizzou official visit schedule

As Missouri found itself leading recruitments for official visitors in the final weekend of May, the Tigers also learned which recruits wouldn’t be visiting in the following weeks. Class of 2027 prospects have come off the recruiting board much quicker this spring.

Here are recruits no longer planning to officially visit Missouri:

Zai’Vion Meads — West Virginia

What looked like a battle between Missouri and Purdue, Zai’Vion Meads‘ recruitment turned to West Virginia this past weekend. The Tigers jumped in late with the three-star defensive lineman, hosting him for an unofficial visit in mid-May before scheduling a June 12-14 official visit.

Kingston Miles — Auburn

Even though Auburn landed East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star Myson Johnson-Cook, the Tigers kept pursuing St. Louis (Mo.) St. Mary’s Kingston Miles, who had scheduled a Missouri official visit for June 12-14.

“Having him send me that, it just gave me positive vibes,” Miles said after receiving a personalized video from head coach Alex Golesh in May. “I saw Myson already went there. They’re still recruiting me pretty hard, but if I ended up going there, that’d be a good ’27 class, I’d say.”

Trey Roberson — Uncommitted

While it never looked like Missouri got into the driver’s seat of Trey Roberson‘s recruitment, the Tigers had the Allen (Texas) safety down for a June 12-14 official visit after a second trip for spring practice in March. The three-star, who has a prediction placed in favor of TCU, has adjusted his schedule multiple times this offseason.

Keland Shelton Jr. — Wake Forest

Before announcing his commitment to in-state Wake Forest on Sunday, Keland Shelton Jr. shared Saturday his official visits to Missouri (June 12-14), Virginia and Virginia Tech were canceled. The Tigers, who hosted the three-star safety in March, even received a prediction before the Demon Deacons took back control.

Eric Vaulx Jr. — Florida State

Although never reporting an offer from Missouri, Eric Vaulx Jr. booked an official visit for June 12-14 with the Tigers. The three-star defensive lineman, whose high school coach has a close rapport with Missouri defensive line coach Chop Harbin, missed an unofficial visit to Columbia in late April.

Ajavion Willis — Pittsburgh

While announcing his Missouri offer in January, Ajavion Willis looked to attend spring practice in March. Due to flight issues, the cornerback missed his trip. The Miami (Fla.) Columbus three-star reportedly looked to officially visit the Tigers on June 12-14.