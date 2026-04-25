Republic safety Keiran Govan commits to Mizzou

Missouri stayed in its borders for its latest commitment. The Tigers landed the pledge of Class of 2027 Republic (Mo.) safety Keiran Govan, he announced at OT7. The three-star chose to stay home over Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville and Tennesse.

Govan unofficially visited Missouri on March 7, five days after receiving an offer from his in-state program. Safeties coach Jacob Yoro received his second commitment, pairing Govan with East St. Louis (Ill.) three-star Jabarri Lofton, who jumped on board the same weekend Govan visited.

“I love the staff and the high intensity they coach with, but at the same time, they care so much for their players,” Govan said this past month to national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu. “Mizzou was an awesome play. It felt very inviting, the facilities were awesome and everything going on there is great.”

The moment Class of 2027 safety Keiran Govan (@_Ke1ran) announced his commitment to #Mizzou.



Via @overtime pic.twitter.com/PTAoB4Tpw1 — Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) April 25, 2026

The eighth-ranked Missouri prospect watched his recruitment take off in late February as Power Four offers stacked up. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive back also reported scholarships from Alabama, Illinois, Kentucky, Wisconsin and others.

“It’s my home-state team,” Govan — who initially scheduled his official visit for May 29-31 — told national recruiting analyst Greg Smith about Missouri in March. “They’ve shown a lot of love, and I love the culture that’s been built there.”

Missouri moved to seven commitments in the 2027 class. Govan marked the third in-state product, joining tight end Jack Brown and wide receiver Chris Harris Jr. The Tigers’ other pledges — Lofton, quarterback Braylen Warren, offensive lineman Lual Aleu and punter Dane Olmstead — all hail from the Midwest as well.