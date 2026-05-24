Reworked contract details for Mizzou football assistants

As part of Eliah Drinkwitz’s extension signed at the end of the 2025 football season, the Mizzou head coach received a big boost to his pool of money to spend on assistant coaches.

With that, the Tigers released information for six raises and the details of three new coaches’ contracts this week.

Raises

Edges coach Brian Early received a raise from $475,000 to $575,000. His contract runs through Jan. 31, 2027.

Running backs coach Curtis Luper received a raise from $525,000 to $625,000. His contract now runs through Jan. 31, 2028. You can find the details here.

Defensive backs coach Al Pogue received a raise from $150,000 to $175,000. You can find the details here.

Linebackers coach Derek Nicholson received a raise from $240,000 to $325,000. His contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028. You can find the details here.

Wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler received a raise from $240,000 to $325,000. His contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028.

Safeties coach Jacob Yoro signed a new one-year deal for $375,000, including $75,000 in non-salary compensation. You can find the details here.

New contracts

New quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley’s first deal with Mizzou runs two years for $120,000 per year.

New special teams coordinator John Papuchis has a three-year contract for $600,000 per year.

New offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey has a three-year deal for $3.8 million total. He will make $1.1 million for the first two years and $1.6 million in 2028.