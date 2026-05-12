South Dakota transfer guard Jordan Crawford commits to Mizzou

Mizzou brought in its fifth transfer of the 2026 portal with the addition of South Dakota guard Jordan Crawford.

Crawford started his career with a season at Charleston, then spent a year at Eastern Kentucky before going to South Dakota for his junior campaign.

In his season at South Dakota, Crawford was a full-time starter, playing more than 30 minutes per game and averaging 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

He shot 41.4 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3, while hitting 74.5 percent of his free-throw attempts.

Crawford scored in double figures 22 times, more than 20 points six times and topped out with a 33-point performance against North Dakota State. He was 11-of-19 in that game overall and 7-of-15 from 3.

The 6-foot-3 junior hit at least three 3s in 14 games, including a stretch of nine games where he shot 38-of-82 (46.34 percent) with four games of five or more made 3s.

As the fifth transfer addition of the offseason, Crawford joins a Mizzou roster now comprised of 14 players.

He joins Jamier Jones, Bryson Tiller, Jaylen Carey and Kennard Davis Jr. as incoming transfers.

The Tigers have one open roster spot remaining if they choose to fill it.

Crawford joins a Mizzou guard group that includes incoming consensus five-star freshman Jason Crowe Jr., returning redshirt freshman Aaron Rowe, Jones, Davis and returning junior Annor Boateng. Boateng is coming off a knee injury that ended his 2025-26 season early.