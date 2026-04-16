Top 100 recruit Darrius Smiley inches closer to Mizzou offer after latest visit

ST. LOUIS — As the Rivals300 expanded for the 2028 class, Darrius Smiley didn’t expect to be ranked a four-star, nonetheless inside the Top 100 for his grade. The offensive tackle accomplished both feats with his first rating, but the St. Mary’s sophomore didn’t let the number define him.

“I always stay humble,” Smiley said. “But to be honest, to me, rankings don’t really matter. Because you just keep on working, and then eventually, the rankings go up. But it’s just the work ethic that you got to have.”

Smiley, the second-ranked recruit in Missouri, hasn’t received an offer from his in-state Tigers. In the eyes of Smiley, though, that offer might be right around the corner from either offensive line coach Brandon Jones or someone else on staff. The program plans to visit St. Mary’s in the coming week.

“He’s a really good guy, a really good coach,” Smiley said. “I like how Coach Jones treats his players like his own kids.”

Missouri hosted Smiley for the third time in his recruitment April 8 alongside teammate and four-star running back Kingston Miles, who named the Tigers to his Top 7 on Sunday. Smiley last visited with Miles for the Alabama game in October after a spring practice in March 2025.

“The chemistry from high school to college will be really good,” Smiley said about possibly teaming up with Miles. “We could eventually be playing with each other or also going against each other.”

The 6-foot-6, 291-pound Smiley competed at the Under Armour Next Camp Series this past month in St. Louis. While facing prospects younger and older, the then-unranked offensive tackle held his own, while learning from his own mistakes.

“For me, I need to get better technique, just learn more and keep on dominating, he said.

Smiley will next visit Indiana on Saturday after attending a game this past fall. The No. 99 recruit will then look at a trip to Ole Miss next week before camps take over his schedule during his summer break.