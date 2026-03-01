Stats that stood out: Mizzou center Shawn Phillips Jr. helps sink Mississippi State

Stats that stood out: Mizzou center Shawn Phillips Jr. helps sink Mississippi Stateby: Kenny Van Doren44 minutes agothevandalorianRead In AppFeb 11, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Missouri Tigers center Shawn Phillips Jr. (15) attempts to dunk the ball as Texas A&M Aggies forward Jamie Vinson (4) defends during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn ImagesWith Missouri improving to 20 wins on the season with 10 in SEC play, the Tigers looked efficient across the floor against Mississippi State.