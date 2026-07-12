Summer League debuts for Mizzou players

The NBA Summer League is now in full swing. Here’s a quick look at the early performances for Mizzou players and an update on another expected guy who didn’t continue on the roster.

Tamar Bates

Tamar Bates opened up his second Summer League on Thursday after officially signing a two-way deal with the Utah Jazz. He started next to No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson in the backcourt.

Utah played in the early portion of the Summer League, but a foot injury kept Bates out of the Salt Lake City portion for Utah.

Bates posted nine points, two assists and three rebounds, but maybe most importantly for a player hoping to gain some attention, he had the first major poster dunk of the Summer League.

Throw it down, TAMAR BATES 😤



Grabs the loose ball.

Runs up the floor.

Rises up.

SLAM! pic.twitter.com/7eRN5F8TQG — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2026

Here’s another view.

Mark Mitchell

Mark Mitchell got his first opportunity with Denver on Friday.

In his debut, the Mizzou forward recorded eight points and three rebounds, while shooting 3-for-5 in 14 minutes.

He then played Saturday and ____.

Sean East

I believe this is Sean East’s final opportunity to play in the Summer League. I think you only get three years of professional play and the 26-year-old has been out of college for three years now, though not playing in the NBA much.

East played just eight minutes with the Cleveland Cavaliers as he is backcourt mates with a number of players the Cavs are more invested in financially. The former Tiger had three points, one rebound and one assist. He took just one shot attempt.

Jevon Porter

The Memphis Grizzles competed in the early Salt Lake City portion of the Summer League, so Jevon Porter has had a couple of opportunities on the court.

He was scoreless in his debut, but put up a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds in his second game.

Porter did not play in the Grizzlies first game in the Las Vegas portion of the Summer League.

Caleb Grill

Caleb Grill joined the Boston Celtics roster in time to start play in the Summer League, but did not appear in the Celtics’ first game.

Shawn Phillips

When the first version of the of the New Orleans Pelicans’ Summer League roster came out, it included Shawn Phillips. But the Pelicans put out a second version that did not include the Mizzou center.

It’s now clear why.

Phillips joined 14 other true seniors who exhausted their eligibility at the end of the 2025-26 school year in a lawsuit to try to get a fifth year along with the five-for-five change. And Thursday, a judge in Ohio granted an injuction to the grou to allow them a fifth year of eligiblity.

For now, Phillips is eligible to play in 2026-27, we’ll see if that holds up.

The Mizzou roster for 2026-27 is full, but the group is eligible to go wherever in a portal window before the season.