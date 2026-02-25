T.O. Barrett drives Mizzou to win against No. 22 Tennessee

When the Tigers needed a bucket, they turned to T.O. Barrett.

Barrett scored a career-best 28 points to lead the Tigers to a 73-69 win against No. 22 Tennessee. And with just three games left in the season, he likely propelled them into a solid position to make the NCAA Tournament.

“I kind of learn from every game I play,” Barrett said. “And I feel I get more comfortable with every game I play. So just these past, six or seven games, is kind of where I feel like I’m growing the most. … I’m learning where I can get to my spots and where I can be physical.”

Early on, Barrett looked like he would struggle. Two of his past three games, he had posted just five points after beginning his tenure in the starting lineup with five consecutive double-digit performances.

Barrett turned over the ball in the first 16 seconds, then missed a layup and Mizzou coach Dennis Gates pulled him off the floor with 16:24 left to play.

“The irony is that his name is T.O.,” Gates said. “He plays hard man. And sometimes you have to give kids and great players opportunity to take risk. … What I love is that he doesn’t sulk, he doesn’t put his head down. He’s a confident individual.”

Barrett returned with 13:40 left, and the rest of the game was his.

After a slow start offensively, a Barrett jumper go the Tigers within 14-8, then he hit a layup, dished an assist and added two more layups to bring Mizzou within 21-20.

“I didn’t feel like they could guard me,” Barrett said. “So I just kept going at them.”

He hit a couple of free throws to cut the Tennessee lead to 24-22, then turned a steal into a dunk to put Mizzou in front for the first time at 26-24.

“I just felt like being physical down in the paint,” Barrett said. “They really weren’t doubling or anything. So I felt like if I was down there and played off two feet, I could get my shots.”

Tennessee took a 29-26 lead into halftime, but Barrett was already 5-of-7 from the field for a team-high 12 points.

He kept the run going in the second half, taking another 10 shots and hitting seven of them. Over and over again he drove into the paint and just kept finding an angle for his layups. A jumper with 11:15 to play tied the game at 45, then his next layup had the Tigers up 58-52.

He just kept driving and kept the Tigers in front the rest of the way.

“I’m just kinda getting downhill,” Barrett said. “The shots not gonna fall all the time, but just getting downhill, seeing some go in will help your confidence sometimes.”

Barrett also added five rebounds and two assists to his 28 points.

“Everyone took a back seat to allow T.O. to make sure he had the ball in his hands,” Gates said. “And that’s an unselfish team. That’s a sign of a team that understands the game, but also a team that wants to win.”

Mark Mitchell’s night

Along with Barrett, Mizzou forward Mark Mitchell had his usual impressive night, pouring in 23 points.

Mitchell did a lot of his damage at the free-throw line, shooting 7-of-9 to help the Tigers put up a 17-of-22 showing from the stripe.

“That’s a really good Tennessee team,” Mitchell said. “I’m just proud of our resilience.”

But as Gates said, most of the Tigers took a back seat on offense.

No other Tiger reached double figures as the pair of Barrett and Mitchell scored 51 of the Tigers’ 73 points.

Stats

Mizzou shot 26-of-55 (47.3 percent) from the field, including 16-of-26 (61.5 percent) after halftime. The Tigers were just 4-of-17 (23.5 percent) from 3, but 4-of-8 (50 percent) from deep after halftime after starting the game 0-of-9.

Tennessee shot 27-of-63 (42.9 percent) overall, 7-of-24 (29.2 percent) from 3 and 8-of-14 (57.1 percent) from the free-throw line.

Tennessee out rebounded Mizzou 42-30, including an 18-9 lead in offensive rebounds that led to a 20-8 advantage in second-chance points.

But the Tigers forced 15 Tennessee turnovers and turned those into a 23-7 advantage in points off turnovers.

Postgame press

Here is the full video of Gates, Mitchell and Barrett after the game.

And the full video of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes.

Up next

Mizzou (19-9, 9-6 SEC) will go on the road to face Mississippi State (13-14, 5-9) at noon Saturday.