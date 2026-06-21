Cornerback T'ari Miller commits to Mizzou over Georgia

Missouri has landed its first cornerback in the 2027 class. Three-star T’ari Miller committed to the Tigers during his official visit this weekend. The Miami (Fla.) Central defensive back chose the Midwest program over Georgia.

The 64th-ranked cornerback this cycle, Miller officially visited the Bulldogs from June 12-14. He still made his trip to Missouri after previous uncertainty from the Tigers staff earlier in the week. He made it back to campus with teammate Solomon Efunbajo and fellow South Florida defensive back Alan Blackshere, a three-star committed to Connecticut.

Miller previously planned to announce his pledge June 30, choosing between Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Missouri. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound cornerback scrapped the plan, taking trips to see the Bulldogs and latter Tigers before making his decision.

Although Miller has remained more reserved in talking about his recruitment, assistant cornerbacks coach Wayne Younger played a part in recruiting Miller to Missouri. Before joining the Tigers staff in 2024, younger served as the head coach at Rockledge (Fla.) High for nine years.

Miller joined the Missouri class as the third defensive back pledge. Safeties Keiran Govan and Jabarri Lofton pledged to the Tigers in April and March, respectively. The program’s class jumped back to 15 total commits with the addition of Miller.