Tennessee St. transfer punter Mark Shenouda commits to Mizzou

Mizzou added a second special teammer through the transfer portal Friday with the commitment of Tennessee State punter Mark Shenouda.

Shenouda was Tennessee State’s primary punter in 10 games in 2024 after transferring from Memphis. He then was the full-time punter in 2025.

The redshirt sophomore attempted 62 kicks in 2025 with a long of 82 coming against Tennessee-Martin. He averaged 42.9 yards per kick and landed 18 inside the 20-yard line.

You can watch the 82-yard punt here:

His average hang time was 3.54 seconds.

Shenouda is the second specialist Mizzou has added since the portal opened, joining Brunno Reus from Florida State. The pair will likely compete from primary punter duties.

Shenouda had a kick of at least 50 yards in eight games last season. He had three touchbacks, nine kicks out of bounds and 11 kicks that were fair caught.

Shenouda is part of an attempt to revamp the Mizzou special teams unit. The Tigers started with the hire of John Papuchis, who served as Florida State’s special teams coordinator. Papuchis’ role is still not officially announced. But with the departure of long-time Mizzou special teams coordinator Erik Link to take the same position at New Mexico, it’s the likely spot for Papuchis to land.

With the additions of Reus and Shenouda, the Tigers now have four scholarship special team players. Returning starting kicker Blake Craig and long snapper Brett Le Blanc are the only returning special teammers on scholarship.

This story is being actively updated.