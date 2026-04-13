Tennessee transfer forward Jaylen Carey commits to Mizzou

Mizzou earned its first commitment of the transfer portal with Monday’s commitment of Tennessee transfer forward Jaylen Carey.

Carey is a four-star portal prospect. He is ranked No. 42 among power forwards and No. 159 among all players in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Carey started his career with a season at James Madison before spending his sophomore year at Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-8, 267-pound power forward from Florida spent his junior season at Tennessee, where he was mostly a presence off the bench.

Carey made eight starts for the Volunteers in 2025-26, but appeared in 37 games. He averaged 7.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, while dishing out 1.3 assists per contest.

The junior shot 48.7 percent from the field on 226 attempts, but just 49.1 percent from the free-throw line on 110 tries.

He reached 10 points in 14 games. His best performance was a 22-point, nine-rebound game against Syracuse, when he shot 10-of-16 from the field.

Carey has been a consistent bench player at each of his stops. After making eight starts last year, he has nine career starts. But he’s always averaged at least 14.9 minutes per game and played in every game in all three seasons.

He holds a career mark of 53.5 percent shooting from the field on nearly 600 attempts.

The Tigers now have 10 players on roster: