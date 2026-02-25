The MizzouToday Show: Bracketology expert discusses Mizzou hoops

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren are joined by On3 bracketologist and associate editor James Fletcher III to talk Mizzou men’s basketball and the Tigers’ surge for the NCAA Tournament.

On the Mizzou rise through SEC play

“It’s really been a quick rise up the board, at least in the results that we’ve seen,” Fletcher said. “And that’s gotten them in the conversation. Any time you can rattle off multiple wins, particularly with the way the bubble looks this season, you see a lot of teams that are hovering around .500 even still on that bubble watch to this point. So for Missouri to rattle off a couple wins in a row, everyone’s starting to take notice, everyone’s starting to look around and the resume metrics started to catch up. And from there, now you’re seeing the analytics start to catch up to what this Missouri team has done recently.”

How injuries will affect the committee’s view of Mizzou

“I do think that’s huge for Missouri’s case,” Fletcher said. “I think that’s something that those in that committee room who are pro Missouri, think that they deserve a spot, are going to lean on. They’re going to point to injuries and say, ‘Look, we know what this team is through conference play. This is a team that has racked up Quad 1 wins. That has really added to their resume. They’ve been a completely different team since they got (Trent Pierce and Jayden Stone) back. Since they have been a complete roster and the current roster.'”