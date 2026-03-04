The MizzouToday Show: Midwest expert explains Mizzou recruiting strategy

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, new Midwest recruiting analyst Allen Trieu joins Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren to discuss Missouri football’s efforts and strategy in the 2027 class. The guys list top targets across the region as well as dive into Allen’s journey to On3 | Rivals.

On why fans should care about high school recruiting

“First of all, those transfers have to come from somewhere,” Trieu said. “All those transfers were high school recruits. So you get to learn about those recruits in that way. Just to use Mizzou as an example, when you don’t get guys on the front end, maybe like a Toriano Pride, you get to know those guys through the high school process. So I think it’s cool when you can follow recruits that maybe you don’t get in high school and you can keep recruiting those guys.”

“You still want to have those guys in your program three to four years,” Trieu said. “You’d still rather win the high school recruit and then keep them. … At least this year in the portal, you find that a lot of the transfers that are leaving and being brought in are really depth guys. You have your top end, … but then the rest of the transfer class, I find that your 2s swap with your 2s most of the time.”