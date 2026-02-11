The MizzouToday Show: Mizzou seeks naming rights deal for Memorial Stadium

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren discuss the Missouri athletics naming rights initiative for Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The show closes with a quick preview for men’s basketball’s road contest at Texas A&M.

On the name change

“It’s going to be changes as a way to increase athletics revenue,” McAreavy said. “If you look around the league, I can’t remember exact numbers, but it’s generally somewhere around $3 million a year for other major stadiums that have done naming rights deal like this. $3 million a year over 10 or 20 years, or whatever. Naming rights deals for stadiums go a long time. It’s just w ay to increase revenue.

“The Tigers have tried out a bunch of things. That’s part of why there’s going to be a new North End Zone, right? All of that’s going to be really expensive to sit in, except probably the hill. That’s a way to increase ticket revenue. There’s that new section on the baseline of basketball games. It’s expensive tickets to increase revenue. Ticket prices just going up around the stadiums because you have to fund all this money that’s now going to athletes and is part of revenue sharing. So this is another way to increase revenue.

“And I will say, part of the release was that the Tigers do plan to find a new way to honor the former students who lost their lives in World War One. What that will be is yet to be decided, but they’re not just passing that off. They’re just finding a new way to honor those students.”