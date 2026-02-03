The MizzouToday Show: Mizzou's remaining SEC slate; Point guard outlook

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren discuss the remaining Missouri men’s basketball conference slate at the bye week, touching on Anthony Robinson II vs. T.O. Barrett at point guard and other lineup movement across the past few weeks.

Early expectations

“Going into the year, there were a lot of national writers, national analysts pretty high on this Missouri team making the tournament,” Van Doren said. “I thought it was more of a bubble team. You thought of it more as a bubble team. I think a lot of even the fan base, thought this Missouri team was a little bit more on the fence than in years past.”

“They’re going to have to win at least one or two road games if they want to make the tournament,” McAreavy said. “(Saturday) has to be one of them at this point. If they’re able to win that, they’re 6-4 in conference. Which is exactly the same record through 10 games as last year.”

“I realistically think a lot depends on Saturday’s game,” McAreavy said. “And you know, Mizzou has really, really struggled away from home this year. The performance at Kentucky is the one good performance outside of Mizzou Arena this season. … Playing away from home has been really, really hard for this team and it’s gonna have to be better the rest of the way. Because one, there’s only four home games left and you probably need five wins to get to the tournament. So, you’re gonna have to take at least one road game. And a lot of those home games are really tough.”