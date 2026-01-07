The MizzouToday Show Portal Roundup: Austin Simmons, latest commits

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren dive into Missouri transfer portal commits Austin Simmons, Caleb Goodie, Xai’Shaun Edwards, Jahlil Florence, Robert Woodyard Jr. and JaDon Blair while predicting two more additions for the Tigers.

Austin Simmons

“He was the starter coming into the season for a team that had playoff aspirations,” McAreavy said. “… He didn’t lose out on the job, he didn’t play poorly and get benched, he got hurt and Trinidad Chambliss became undeniable. I think he’s a very talented kid, but as you mentioned, just not that many reps.”

“This comes from Charles Power who is the director of scouting and rankings at Rivals,” Van Doren said. “Simmons will be entering his fourth college season next year and he has under 600 pass attempts dating back to high school. And that includes eighth grade. Physically talented, but has fewer in-game reps than most incoming freshman quarterbacks.”

Caleb Goodie

“He’s very, very fast,” McAreavy said. “… Could look at him, if you want, as a direct replacement for Marquis Johnson. … You mix in Simmons who can throw the deep ball, he has shown the ability to do that, with a very, very fast receiver who has shown the ability to be a deep threat. That’s a good one-two combo that Mizzou is bringing in.”