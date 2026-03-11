The MizzouToday Show: SEC Tournament preview

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren preview Missouri men’s basketball in the SEC Tournament, naming two players to follow and one observation from Kentucky’s rotation. The guys then jump into spring football, discussing practice, new numbers and more.

Basketball

“Both of these teams are playing pretty differently from the last time they matched up,” McAreavy said. “I mean, you could go back and look at the Mizzou starting lineup from that game and it’s pretty different from what you see now. Ant (Robinson) would have still be in there. Jacob Crews would have still been in there. Trent Pierce played, I think, somewhat limited minutes that game. Jayden Stone was pretty fully back instantly. He was kind of full-time immediately, but Trent Pierce had to work his way back in.

“You can think about the two matchups with Oklahoma and how different Oklahoma was playing, and those games were a month apart, maybe at that. It’s been more than two months since Mizzou and Kentucky matchup up. I would not take really anything from that first game and assume that it’s going to play out similarly.”

“My next biggest takeaway would just be body changes,” McAreavy said. “That’s kind of the big thing when you return from the offseason for the first time. The one that astounded me was Marquis Gracial. He’s always been a pretty big guy, I don’t think he’s grown any bigger necessarily, but he has trimmed down the fat, put on muscle. I bet he’s around the same weight, but he looks much stronger.”