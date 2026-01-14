The MizzouToday Show: Surprise commitment, transfer portal roster analysis

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren dive into the impact of recent Missouri transfer portal commitments as well as a surprise pledge during recording before looking at final needs for the Tigers. The guys discuss Kensley Louidor-Faustin, Luke Work, Horatio Fields, Josh Atkins, Will Kemna, Naeshaun Montgomery, Jaden Jones, Donta Simpson, Cavan Tuley, Brunno Reus, Nick Evers, Elijah Dotson and Sione Laulea.

Offensive line

“I’ll start with Atkins because like you said, he’s the biggest addition I think the Tigers will make on the offensive line,” McAreavy said. “… Atkins is an expected starter coming in. He’s started every game three years in a row, one year at Hawaii and two years at Arizona State. Those were all at left tackle. Which is not my expectation. Cayden Green ended up being a really good left tackle. … I think the Atkins move was to get a right tackle to replace Keagen Trost. And I think if he’s your right tackle, that’s a fine group again.”

“Luke Work brings a lot of versatility, you mentioned, he’s played all the spots except center,” McAreavy said. “I think that’s kind of the key part to that addition. Mizzou lost a lot of guys who were expected to be on the two-deep … so bringing in a guy who, while not incredible in his opportunities, has SEC-level experience and the ability to slot in wherever you need him.”

“Will Kemna, I covered him a little bit in high school while I was at the Jefferson City News Tribune,” McAreavy said. “… There were a lot of games where I saw he was clearly the best offensive lineman on the field. He was just an incredibly strong kid, pretty smart. And good for him getting to come home.”