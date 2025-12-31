The MizzouToday Show: Transfer portal needs become clearer for Mizzou

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren dive into positional needs for Mizzou as the 2026 transfer portal opens Friday. The guys discuss departures at quarterback, wide receiver, offensive tackle, defensive tackle and cornerback and who the Tigers should address the roster.

Quarterback

“At that quarterback spot, feels like Mizzou should have kind of a home run quarterback maybe, in some capacity,” Van Doren said. “Looking for a guy who could possibly be your starter when you bring him in.”

“I think two quarterbacks is probably the right play overall,” McAreavy. “… I went into the bowl game thinking maybe Matt Zollers could show that it’s his job. If he had played exceedingly well, then you can go into the portal and offseason confident that it’s his job next year. I don’t think that’s what we came out of that game with. … So, you probably need to go into the portal and bring in a guy who can at the very least compete with Zollers for the job.”

“The issue is, the top of the quarterback market is incredibly expensive and the Tigers have multiple positions of need,” McAreavy said.

Wide receiver

“I think there need to be at least three, probably, additions,” McAreavy said. “We’re looking at six exits now. … Purely on bodies, that room is too small right now. So you probably need to bring in at least three from the portal just to get back to almost the amount of receivers you had last year. Depending on how confident the Tigers are in DaMarion Fowlkes and Shaun Terry to take a step forward, depending on how confident they are that Daniel Blood can be an SEC-quality slot guy, you probably need at least starting-quality guy.”