The MizzouToday Show: Vandy basketball preview; keys to a Mizzou victory

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren preview Missouri men’s basketball’s matchup with No. 19 Vanderbilt at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the SEC Network. The guys reassess the season outlook, discuss SEC Tournament expectations and give keys to the game.

Looking back at Texas

“Another kind of disappointing loss for Mizzou, right?” McAreavy said. “Ole Miss, LSU, Texas, those are games that are going to stand out as losses when you look back at the Tigers’ resume this year. … Texas was the team that has done the best defending the post specifically.”

Looking forward

“The rest of the way, you probably need to go, at worst, 3-3 to make the tournament,” McAreavy said. “Probably need to, at the very least, end up with 10 SEC wins. And that becomes a lot harder after losing to Texas, because if you win that Texas game, you’re looking at 2-4. That’s doable, 3-3, while doable, is tough.”

Vandy

“They’re averaging almost 90 points per game, very impressive,” McAreavy said. “They’ve had a couple of really nice performances recently against SEC schools, so they’re not, that’s not just building up in the non-con. … Interestingly, Vanderbilt’s a bit undersized, which is similar to last year.”