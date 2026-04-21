The week that was in Mizzou sports: April 13-19

Mizzou teams were active throughout last week and MizzouToday wasn’t able to get to every event. So here is a recap of what we weren’t able to cover between April 13-19.

Women’s Golf

Mizzou took ninth at the SEC Championships in Belleair, Florida.

The Tigers shot 288-279-277–844 for four-over as a team. Florida led the team competition with a nine-under 831, while Texas and Oklahoma tied for second at three-under, Auburn took fourth at two-under and Ole Miss finished fifth at even par.

Ebba Liljeberg led the way for the Tigers with an even-par competition. Liljeberg shot 68-72-70–210 to tie for 16th as an individual. Addie Dobson was next for Mizzou, tying for 19th at one-over. Dobson shot 73-70-68–211.

Melanie Walker tied for 31st at three-over, shooting 72-70-71–213, while Jade Zamora tied for 52nd at eight-over, shooting 75-67-76–218. Fleur van Beek shot 76 and 75 in her first two rounds, but did not compete in the third round. Alexandra Berglund filled in for the third round without van Beek and shot a 68.

Track & Field

Mizzou went to the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California, on Thursday and Saturday. And the Tigers competed at the Big Red Classic in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday and Saturday.

Three Tiger distance runners competed on Day 1 of the Bryan Clay Invitational.

Monica Wanjiku opened the event for Mizzou with a fifth-place finish in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 32:28.20. Mirriam Chepkirui followed with a time of 34:21.83 to take 17th.

Drew Rogers took on the men’s 10,000, finishing in 28:47.49 to take ninth. This was the second time Rogers raced a 10K in less than 29 minutes, first doing it when he broke the school record at the 2025 Raleigh Relays with a time of 28:14.27.

Two more distance runners competed on Day 2 of the Bryan Clay Invitational.

Kobi Walker ran a time of 15:58.01 in the women’s 5,000-meter run to place fourth, while Suzy Lecoutre took 15th in 16:07.92.

Mizzou takes top two spots in both men’s and women’s 800-meter on Day 1 of Big Red Classic.

Brianna Lee took the top spot in the women’s 800 with a time of 2:13.04, while Morgan Yeomans took silver at 2:13.49 to give Mizzou both gold and silver. Joseph Bariola took the men’s gold in 1:55.91 in his 800-meter debut, while River Hardman took second at 1:56.02.

Robert Hines claimed second in the men’s 200-meter dash in 21.60 seconds. Sam Innes led the Mizzou competitors in the men’s hammer throw with a second-place throw of 226-feet, 2-inches, while Garik Pozecki took 10th at 203-6 and Clayton Kamp finished 17th at 190-11. Both Pozecki and Kamp threw personal bests.

In the women’s hammer throw, Petra Gombas took seventh with a personal-best 190-6, while Reagan Kimrey threw the hammer 181-4 for ninth.

Valentina Barrios took third in the women’s javelin with a throw of 181-11, while Skylar Ciccolini was fourth at 170-3.

Mizzou claims women’s 1,500 on Day 2 of Big Red Classic

Allison Newman took the top spot in the 1,500-meter run Saturday to claim first. Newman ran a personal record of 4:30.45, while Elissa Barnard took sixth in 4:45.26 and Natalie Barnard took eighth in 4:50.09.

Elijah Limo took second in the men’s 1,500 with a time of 3:54.43, while Joshua Allison took third at 3:55.87.

Ames Burton took fifth in the women’s discuss throw with a toss of 160-11.

Mizzou will compete again at the Drake Relays on Friday and Saturday.

Tennis

Mizzou completed the season with a 4-0 loss to No. 15 LSU on Wednesday in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

Andrea Artimedi won her first set 6-4 at third singles. She was the only Tiger to win a set throughout the match.

Mizzou ends the season with a record of 12-18 overall and 0-15 in SEC play. The Tigers did not claim a point in any of their final four matches, all against top 20 teams, and won more than one team point in only one SEC match, a 4-3 loss to Arkansas.

Soccer

Mizzou faced Kansas in Lawrence on Saturday. No stats or results were reported, as is normal for spring exhibition competition.

Volleyball

Mizzou went to the Kansas Tournament in Lawrence and faced both Kansas and Iowa State on Saturday. No stats or results were reported, as is normal for spring exhibition competition.