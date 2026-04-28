The week that was in Mizzou sports: April 20-26

A lot happened in Mizzou sports in the past week and MizzouToday wasn’t able to cover it all. Here’s a look back at what we weren’t able to cover from April 20-26.

Track & Field

Mizzou went to the Drake Relays from the 22nd through the 25th.

Day 1

Elijah Limo took the top spot in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:47.51, which is fifth in program history. Brianna Utecht took on the heptathlon and finished fourth with 5,462 points. That was the sixth-best mark in Mizzou history and just a point off tying for fifth. Utecht took third in the shot put, 200-meter dash, long jump, javelin thrown and 100-meter hurdles.

Kobi Walker took third in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:33.51, while Mirriam Chepkirui took fifth at 4:33.93.

Brianna Lee placed fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:11.93, while Natalie Barnard placed sixth in the 5,000-meter run in 17:36.63. Elissa Barnard was close behind at 17:52.23, placing eighth.

Joshua Allison finished third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:57.79.

Tyler Freiner took third in the 5,000-meter run at 14:19.14, while Joseph Bariola took fourth in 14:31.87.

Day 2

Three Tigers claimed titles Friday.

Dillon Leacock took first in the men’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 50.68 which places him third in Mizzou history. Lasse Funck claimed the title in the mens’ 1,500-meter run in 3:43.97, and Monica Wanjiku took first in the women’s 1,500 with a time of 4:17.15. That places Wanjiku third in program history.

Mizzou alum Mitch Weber won the men’s discus championship at 200-feet, 3-inches.

Suzy Lecoutre took third in the women’s 1,500 with a time of 4:22.33, while Morgan Yeomans took fourth in 4:24.68.

Chase Crawford took fifth in the shot put at 56-2, while Anna Vedral finished seventh in the pole vault, clearing 12-4.75.

Day 3

Mizzou claimed another five podium finishes Saturday.

Marlena Tresnjo cleared a personal-best 6-0 in the high jump, tying the program’s No. 5 spot in the record book. It was good for third overall.

Petra Gumbos took third in the hammer throw with a tow of 194-0, while Reagan Kimrey took eighth at 181-1.

Garik Pozecki took seventh in the men’s hammer throw at 200-1, while Sam Innes took fourth at 225-4.

Adrienne Russell finished third in the women’s javelin with a toss of 148-2, while Marysa Flieg was fourth at 146-10.

Robert Hines took third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.55 seconds.

Mizzou will head to the Rock Chalk Classic on Friday and Saturday.

Women’s golf

Mizzou competei in the SEC Women’s Golf Championship from April 17-21 and took ninth as a team at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida.

The Tigers shot 288-279-277–844 for 4-over as a group.

Florida led the team competition at 9-under, then Texas and Oklahoma tied for second at 3-under, Auburn took fourth at 2-under and Ole Miss placed fifth at even par.

Ebba Liljeberg led the Tigers as an individual, tying for 16th at even par. She shot 68-72-70–210.

Addie Dobson was next for the Tigers at 1-over for a tie for 19th. She shot 73-70-68–211. Melanie Walker tied for 31st at 3-over, shooting 72-70-71–213, while Jade Zamora shot 8-over (75-67-76–218) for a tie for 52nd. Fleur van Beek took 78th and only competed in the first two rounds, shooting 76-75. Alexandra Berglund took over for the third round and shot a 68.

Men’s golf

Mizzou went to the SEC Championships at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia and took 15th as a team.

The Tigers shot 275-290-284–849 for 9-over.

Esteban Cruz Bonilla led the Tigers, tying for 35th overall at 2-under. He shot 69-68-71–208. Virgilio Paz was next in a tie for 45th at 1-over. He shot an impressive 64 in the first round, but followed with a 75 and a 72 to end at 211.

Veikka Viskari tied for 52nd at 3-over, shooting 69-74-70–213, while Trent Mierl tied for 65th at 7-over (73-73-71–217). Brock Snyder took 80th, shooting a 74 in the first round and a 74 in the third round. Reese Roberts took Snyder’s spot in the second round, shooting a 76.

Volleyball

Mizzou hosted the Mizzou spring tournament Saturday, playing SIU-Edwardsville, Kansas City and Saint Louis.

No scores or stats were reported, as is usual for spring competition.

That wraps up the Tigers’ spring schedule. Mizzou volleyball will return in the fall.