The week that was in Mizzou sports: April 27-May 3

The spring season of Mizzou sports is winding down, but there was still many events MizzouToday wasn’t able to cover in the past week.

Here’s a rundown of the Tigers were weren’t able to write about.

Track & Field

Mizzou went to the Rock Chalk Classic on Friday and Saturday to conclude the outdoor regular season.

Friday

On Day 1, Mizzou’s Lasse Funck claimed his second consecutive 1,500-meter run victory with a time of 3:41.25. That puts Funck in the No. 2 spot in Mizzou’s record book.

Tyler Freiner finished second in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 14:06.70, a personal record and the program’s No. 10 all-time result. While Natalie Barnard ran a personal-best time of 17:15.57 to take fourth in the women’s 5,000.

Charlotte Cullen, running unattached, recorded event titles in the 1,500 (4:31.23) and the 5,000 (16:45.29).

Kaitlyn Morningstar placed second in the women’s hammer throw with a toss of 172-feet, 2-inches, while Sam Innes took second in the men’s hammer throw at 222-7. Garik Pozecki took fourth in the men’s hammer throw at 208-8.

Morgan Cannon (154-7), Val Galligan (153-11), Marysa Flieg (149-2) and Adrienne Russell (146-1) took second through fifth, respectively, in the women’s javelin.

Saturday

Robert Hines took second in the 100-meter dash in 10.42 seconds, while River Hardman took 11th in the 800 with a time of 1:53.67. Chase Crawford took second in the shot put with a heave of 56-2, while Sam Albert (54-2.5) and Clayton Kamp (52-2) were third and fourth, respectively.

Ames Burton took sixth in the women’s discuss at 162-1.

Up next

Mizzou will head to the SEC Outdoor Championship in Auburn on May 16-18.

Women’s Golf

The Tigers had their name called in the NCAA Tournament selection. Mizzou will head west to the Stanford Regional from May 11-13. It is the Tigers’ first regional appearance since 2018.

The moment 🐯



The Tigers are on the rise! 📈 pic.twitter.com/H9nybggzOW — Mizzou Women's Golf (@MUWomensGolf) April 29, 2026

Additionally, Ebba Liljeberg was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.