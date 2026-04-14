The week that was in Mizzou sports: April 6-12

A lot happened around Mizzou sports in the past week and MizzouToday wasn’t able to get to every event. Here is a recap of everything we weren’t able to cover last week.

Women’s Golf

Mizzou took third as a team in The”Mo”Morial in College Station, Texas. The Tigers shot 34-over 898 (302-296-300) as a team.

Melanie Walker led the way for the Tigers at 10-over (76-77-73–226), which placed her in a tie for 16th as an individual. Ebba Liljeber also tied for 16th at 10-over (77-73-76–226). The next three Mizzou scores were all within a stroke.

Fleur van Beek tied for 27th at 12-over 228 (77-74-77), while Jade Zamora shot 72-72-85 for 13-over 229 and Addie Dobson shot 78-77-74–229 for 13 over. The pair tied for 29th.

Mizzou will head to the SEC Championship from April 17-21 at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Men’s Golf

The Mizzou men claimed the top spot as a team at the Tiger Intercollegiate at The Club At Old Hawthorne on Monday and Tuesday.

The Tigers shot 7-under 833 as a team (279-271-283).

Veikka Viskari claimed the medalist spot as an individual, shooting 68-65-71–204 for a meet-leading 6-under par.

Esteban Cruz Bonilla tied for third at 3-under 207 (66-71-70), while Virgilio Paz shot 74-65-72–211 for a tie for ninth at 1-over. Trent Mierl matched him at 1-over, shooting 71-70-70.

Brock Snyder competed as an independent and tied for 16th at 3-over (66-75-72–213). Bubba Chapman also competed as an independent, shooting 70-75-700–215 for a tie for 24th at 5-over. Reese Roberts was the final Tiger competitor, tying for 83rd at 75-73-79–227 for 17-over.

Mizzou will head to the SEC Championships from April 22-26 at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Tennis

The Tigers matched up with No. 4 Auburn on Friday and No. 17 Florida on Sunday.

Auburn beat Mizzou 4-0 on Friday.

Korina Roso and Andrea Artimedi were ahead 4-3 at second doubles when Auburn claimed the doubles point by winning first and third.

No Tiger won a set in their singles match.

Florida beat Mizzou 4-0 on Sunday.

Roso and Artimedi won their doubles match 6-2, but Florida claimed the doubles point, winning the other two matches.

No Tiger won a set in their singles match.

Mizzou (12-17, 0-15 SEC) will face No. 12 LSU in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday.

Volleyball

The Tigers went to the Kansas City Tournament on Saturday. No scores or stats were reported from the exhibition tournament.

Soccer

Mizzou matched up with Washington (Mo.) in Boonville on Saturday.

The Tigers won 3-1. No stats were reported from the exhibition matchup.