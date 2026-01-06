The week that was in Mizzou sports: Dec. 29-Jan. 4

The portal is, rightfully, eating up all the attention around Mizzou sports. But other sports did kick back into action after Christmas break.

So here’s a rundown of what MizzouToday couldn’t cover in the past week.

Gymnastics

No. 7 Mizzou opened the season hosting Iowa State at Mizzou Arena, the new home of Tiger gymnastics.

Mizzou won 196.850-191.325.

Hannah Horton won event titles on the uneven bars (9.925), floor exercise (9.925) and the vault (9.875) to open her junior season.

Addison Lawrence won the beam at 9.950. Kimarra Echols earned the all-around title in her college debut. She best score was 9.900 on bars to help build a 38.650 overall.

“I’m really proud of a lot of things we were trying to accomplish and start with this year,” Mizzou coach Shannon Welker said. “Definitely stronger start on vault this year. I think we got to some sticks sooner this year, our percentage was pretty good tonight. Overall, pretty solid start.”

Vault

Horton and sophomore Railey Jackson both earned 9.875s.

Echols recorded a 9.850. Elise Tisler scored 9.800.

Bars

Lawrence posted a 9.900, while Lauren Macpherson scored a 9.875 in her first routine as a Tiger. Echols posted a 9.900, while Makayla Green scored 9.850.

Mizzou totaled 49.450 for a tie for the Tigers’ eighth-best single-apparatus score in program history.

Beam

Amy Wier scored a 9.900, as did Macpherson. Jackson posted a 9.850 and Lawrence scored a 9.950 to win the title.

Floor

Tisler led off with a 9.900, while Ayla Acevedo scored the same. Mizzou totaled 49.450.

Mizzou will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska for a road Meet Saturday at 3 p.m.

Wrestling

Mizzou went to the Soldier Salute in Coralville, Iowa across the weekend.

The No. 18 Tigers won the event with 166.5 team points and three individual championships.

Mizzou wrestlers combined to go 30-13 on Sunday alone.

125, No. 28 Mack Mauger

Opened the event with an 8-0 major decision against North Dakota State’s Ostin Blanchard.

Then beat Northern Iowa’s Bowen Downey by 5-2 decision.

On Day 2, Mauger won his semifinal match by 2-1 decision against Oklahoma’s Sebastian Degennaro. Then he won the championship by a 7-2 decision against North Carolina’s Kayden Terukina.

125, Hank Benter

Won by 7-0 decision against Kody Tanimoto, but lost by technical fall to North Carolina’s Terukina (21-5 in 6:19) and by decision to Joey Cruz of Iowa, 12-5. He was eliminated on the first day.

125, Luqman Masud

Lost by injury default and medically forfeited his second match to be eliminated on Day 1.

133, Gage Walker (wrestling unattached)

Opened with an 8-1 decision win against Nebraska’s Hayden Mills, then beat Wyoming’s No. 22 Luke Willochell 9-4.

On Day 2, Walker won his semifinal matchup with UNC’s Matthew Botello by a 5-1 decision to move on to the championship. In the championship bout against UNC’s No. 17 Ethan Oakley, it was Oakley coming out on top by a 4-2 decision.

141, No. 23 Zeke Seltzer

Opened with a 2-0 decision against Minnesota’s Dawson Johnson, then lost by 5-4 decision to Isaiah Powe wrestling unattached.

Seltzer beat teammate Owen Uhls by 4-1 decision, but lost to Nick O’Neill of North Carolina by 6-4 decision to fall to the seventh-place match.

In that matchup, Seltzer lost by decision to UNI’s Max Brady, 12-11.

141, Easton Hilton

Lost by decision to No. 10 Nasir Bailey of Iowa, 4-2, then lost by 5-2 decision to teammate Uhls to be eliminated on Day 1.

141, Owen Uhls

Opened with a 4-2 decision win against Jace Rhodes of Iowa, then lost to North Carolina’s Luke Simcox by 4-1 sudden victory. Beat Hilton 5-2, then beat South Dakota State’s Liam Neitzel before losing to Seltzer. He was eliminated on Day 1.

141, Jace Roller

Opened with a loss by fall to Caedyn Ricciardi of Navy, then beat Lawson Eller of North Dakota State by 13-0 major decision. Beat Minnesota’s Dawson Johnson by fall in 1:51, then lost by 14-9 decision to Northern Iowa’s Connor Thorpe to be eliminated on Day 1.

149, No. 15 Josh Edmond

Opened with an 8-7 decision win against Minnesota’s Rhett Koenig before taking a 5-1 decision against Charles Vanier wrestling unattached. Finished Day 1 with a 7-2 decision against Navy’s James Latona.

In the semifinal, Edmond beat VMI’s Patrick Jordon by 13-5 major decision to move to the championship. The championships was a matchup of Mizzou trappers as teammate Seth Mendoza took the other spot. But Mendoza medically forfeited.

149, Seth Mendoza, wrestling unattached

Won by technical fall against Nebraska’s Scott Robertson (20-5 in 3:24), then beat SDSU’s Colin Dupill by technical fall (19-4 in 3:50).

Mendoza won his semifinal matchup with No. 30 Gabe Willochell of Wyoming (17-2 in 2:27), but medically forfeited the championship.

157, No. 21 J Conway

Won by technical fall against Army Prep’s Anthony Treshch (17-2 in 3:35) and took a 12-7 decision against UNC’s Joey Showalter.

Conway lost his semifinal matchup with Iowa’s No. 12 Jordan Williams by 8-2 decision, but won the consolation semifinal by a 7-3 decision against Iowa’s Victor Voinovich. In the third-place match, Conway beat UNC’s Laird Root by 9-6 decision.

157, Teague Travis

Won by technical fall against Army Prep’s Conner Doherty (20-4 in 4:19) and Charlie Gessford of Bellarmine (15-0 in 1:43). Then took an 11-2 major decision against teammate David Gleason to make the semifinals.

In the semifinal, Travis beat Root of UNC to move into the championship. But he lost to Iowa’s Williams by a 7-3 decision to finish second.

157, David Gleason

Won by technical fall against VMI’s Ray Cmil (16-1 in 6:30), then beat SDSU’s Zach Ballante by 8-1 decision. Lost to teammate Travis, then won by fall against Bellarmine’s Nate Higley in 5:15.

Lost by 4-2 decision to Iowa’s Victor Voinovich to fall into the seventh-place match.

Gleason won the seventh-place match against Bellarmine’s Steven Villalobos by fall in 40 seconds.

165, No. 24 Max Mayfield

Won by technical fall against Army Prep’s Evan Roudebush (22-7 in 7:00) and Tarleton State’s Finn Shepard (20-5 in 5:15) to move on to Day 2.

In the semifinal, Mayfield beat UNI’s Jack Thomsen by a 5-4 decision. But he lost the championship by injury default to take second.

165: Joel Mylin

Lost by 9-1 major decision against SDSU’s Jacob Herm, then beat Bryce Burkett of OU by 8-4 decision. Finally lost by fall to Shephard in 1:26 to be eliminated.

165, Dominic Bambinelli

Opened with a loss by major decision to No. 17 Bryce Hepner of UNC, 9-0, then won by major decision against Army Prep’s Roudebush, 18-6. Won by technical fall against CJ Torres wrestling unattached (15-0 in 5:08), then won by fall against Iowa State’s Manny Rojas in 1:00. He won by medical forfeit to move on to Day 2.

In the consolation seminal, Bambinelli lost by 5-1 decision to UNI’s Thomsen to fall into the fifth-place match. But he won that one by fall against Wyoming’s Sloan Swan in 4:02.

174, Kolten Oborny

Won by fall against SDSU in 2:00, then lost by fall to No. 8 Danny Wask of Navy in 1:58 and by decision to ISU’s Melton Power, 9-4. He was eliminated on Day 1.

174, Peyton Westpfahl

Lost by technical fall to Iowa’s Gabe Arnold (20-4 in 5:00), then won by technical fall against Paolo Ciatto wrestling unattached (18-3 in 6:39). Lost by 9-0 major decision against Cade Tenfold of UNC to be eliminated on Day 1.

184, No. 2 Aeoden Sinclair

Beat OU’s Anders Thompson by fall in 1:01, then won by technical fall against Army Prep’s Nash Banko (17-2 in 1:40) to move on to Day 2.

In the semifinal, Sinclair beat Waylon Cressell wrestling unattached by technical fall (21-6 in 3:57). Then in the championship, Sinclar won by technical fall against UNC’s No. 23 Jake Dailey (17-2 in 5:34).

184, Logan Cole

Won by fall against Burk Blasius of SDSU in 5:55 and against Primo Catalano of Army Prep in 5:38. Then won a medical forfeit to move on to Day 2.

Cole lost the semifinal by an 8-3 decision against Dailey, then lost the consolation semifinal by a 10-8 decision against Banko.

He won the fifth-place match by medical forfeit.

197, No. 16 Evan Bates

Won by fall against VMI’s Toby Schoffstall in just 28 seconds, then won by technical fall against Wyoming’s Gunner Henry (19-3 in 6:39) to move on to Day 2.

In the semifinal, Bates beat Navy’s Zyan Hall by an 8-1 decision. He then lost the championship by fall in 6:46 against Wyoming’s No. 5 Joey Novak.

285, No. 26 Jarrett Stoner

Lost by 11-3 major decision against No. 16 Spencer Lanosga of Navy, then beat VMI’s Cole Will by 18-7 major decision. Won by 9-0 major decision against ISU’s Daniel Herrera, but lost by technical fall to Coby Merrill wrestling unattached (20-4 in 4:57). That moved him into the seventh-place match.

Stoner won the seventh-place match by a 4-1 decision in sudden victory overtime against Minnesota’s Bennett Tabor.

285, Sampson Stillwell

Lost by 2-0 decision to No. 11 Key Hopke of Minnesota, then lost by 8-3 decision to OU’s Bradley Hill. He was eliminated on Day 1.