The week that was in Mizzou sports: Feb. 16-22

There were a lot of events around Mizzou sports the past week and MizzouToday wasn’t able to get to them all. Here is a rundown of what we weren’t able to cover between February. 16-22.

Women’s Basketball

The Tigers went on the road Sunday to take on No. 7 LSU and simply weren’t able to keep up in a 108-55 loss.

The point total allowed is the highest for Mizzou this season, and the 53-point loss is the largest for Mizzou on the season, besting the 45-point loss to Tennessee. It’s the largest loss in program history, besting a 40-year-old record, which was a 50-point loss (118-68) to USC in 1985.

Mizzou stormed out to a 7-2 lead, but LSU used a 13-0 run to help build a 23-14 lead after one quarter. Going into halftime, LSU led 54-22 in part thanks to a 16-0 run and another 8-0 run in the second quarter.

After three quarters, LSU led 85-37.

LSU shot 16-of-66 (24.2 percent) from the field, 11-of-44 (25 percent) from 3 and 12-of-18 (66.7 percent) from the free-throw line. It was the worst Mizzou has shot from the field this season, clearing the previous worst of 29.6 percent.

Grace Slaughter led Mizzou with 14 points, but was just 3-of-12 from the field. Chloe Sotell was also 3-of-12 from the field, but added 11 points. Shannon Dowell was 3-of-11 from the field for 10 points. Sotell led Mizzou with seven rebounds.

Mizzou enters the final week of the season with a road matchup at No. 3 South Carolina at 7 p.m. Thursday, and a home game against No. 11 Oklahoma at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Gymnastics

The Tigers hosted the Mizzou quad, facing off with Illinois, Air Force and Ball State at Mizzou Arena on Friday.

The No. 8 Tigers posted a season-best 197.550 score as a team. Air Force took second (195.675), Illinois was third (195.450) and Ball State was third (195.275).

Mizzou won all four events.

Railey Jackson claimed at least a share of the title on the vault (9.925), beam (9.900) and floor (9.925).

Amy Wier joined Jackson for the beam title with her co-career-best 9.900. Elise Tisler, Hannah Horton and Jackson shared the title on the floor at 9.925.

Horton won the uneven bars at 9.925.

“I thought we were really steady across the first three events, and then we really picked it up there at the end and took advantage of a great ending rotation on floor,” Mizzou coach Shannon Welker said.

Vault

Kaia Tanskanen and Kimarra Echols each posted 9.850s. Mizzou scored a season-best 49.325 as a team.

Bars

Makayla Green opened with a 9.875, while Olivia Kelly matched her. Mizzou scored a 49.350 as a team.

Beam

Lauren Macpherson scored a 9.875. Mizzou totaled a 49.300.

Floor

Tanskanen posted a 9.900, while Kennedy Griffin added the same score, extending her streak of 9.900-plus scores on the floor to six meets. Mizzou scored a season-best 49.575.

The Tigers will host No. 7 Arkansas for senior day on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Wrestling

No. 14 Mizzou went on the road to finish the regular season at No. 4 Iowa State, but lost 20-14.

The Tigers won four of the 10 matches.

The dual started at 197 with former Tiger and No. 2 197-pounder Rocky Elam besting No. 8 Evan Bates by a 7-3 decision.

No. 1 285-pounder Yonger Bastida then beat Mizzou’s Sampson Stillwell by technical fall.

As the lineups flipped to the lighter weights, the Iowa State early run continued as No. 11 125-pounder Stevo Poulin beat No. 22 Mack Mauger by a 9-4 decision. Then Garrett Grice beat No. 26 133-pounder Gage Walker by 7-3 decision.

The Cyclones finished a five-bout win streak as No. 3 141-pounder Anthony Echemendia beat Easton Hilton by 3-2 decision.

Seth Mendoza got the Tigers on the board with an upset win against No. 9 149-pounder Jacob Frost b 8-2 decision. But No. 7 157-pounder Vinny Zerban beat No. 30 Teague Travis by 5-3 decision next.

The Tigers won the final three bouts. Max Mayfield beat No. 13 165-pounder Connor Euton by an 8-6 decision, then No. 10 174-pounder Cam Steed beat No. 12 MJ Gaitan by 4-3 decision.

Finally, No. 3 184-pounder Aeoden Sinclair beat Jacob Helgeson by technical fall.

Mizzou will prepare for the Big 12 Championships which begin March 6 at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Swim & Dive

Mizzou went to the SEC Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee, throughout the week.

The Tiger ment took 10th with 427 points, while the women took 10th with 468 points.

Day 1

Collier Dyer finished third in the men’s 1-meter diving with a score of 398.25. It was the fourth-best men’s 1-meter diving score in Mizzou program history.

Day 2

Zoe Schneider earned the highest spot for Mizzou with a 14th-place finish in the 1,650-free finals with a time of 16:25.39. Peyton Drexler was close behind (16:32.96) for 18th, as was Danielle Gleason (16:35.38) in 20th. Conner Boatright led the mile for the men’s team with a 26th-place finish in 15:27.07.

Megan Jolly took 14th for Mizzou in the women’s 3-meter diving with a score of 260.05. Gabriela San Juan Carmona was 19th with a score of 260.10, while Mia Henninger was 25th at 245.80.

Both the men’s and women’s 200-medley relays took eighth. The women’s 800-free relay took 10th and the men took 11th.

Day 3

Karolina Bank swam a personal-best 58.96 seconds in the women’s 100 breast stroke prelim to qualify for the final, then she posted a finals time of 59.27 seconds for fourth.

Jan Zubik posted a time of 1:41.13 in the 200-fly final to take sixth.

Dyer competed again, this time in the 3-meter diving where he scored 425.20 to finish ninth.

Zara Zallen swam an NCAA qualifying standard time of 1:00.22 in the women’s 100 breast stroke, which put her in 15th.

Day 4

The Tiger women qualified three swimmers in the 100-fly finals. Paige Stiley led the team with a 12th-place finish in 52.81 seconds, then Zallen took 20th in 52.75 and Kylee Sullivan took 22nd in 52.90.

Luke Nebrich swam an NCAA qualifying standard time of 46.07 seconds for 17th place in the men’s 100-fly finals. Zubik was close behind in 18th at 46.15.

Jolly took ninth in the women’s 3-meter diving at 318.70, while San Juan Carmona took 17th at 271.35.

Zoe Schneider swam a 400 individual medley time of 4:11.73 to finish 12th in an NCAA qualifying standard time. Piper McNeil swam a time of 4:14.82 in the same race for 21st.

Matthew Mortenson placed 16th in the men’s 400 individual medley with a time of 3:45.94.

Mizzou’s 400 medley relay teams each placed ninth.

Tennis

Mizzou played four matches on Friday and Sunday.

4-0 win against Morgan State

Against Morgan State, Korina Roso and Alex Ackman paired to win first doubles 6-2, and Gian Octa and Andrea Artimedi won 6-1 at third doubles to give Mizzou the doubles point.

In singles, Roso won 6-1, 6-3, Octa won 6-1, 6-0 and Zoe Lazar won 6-4, 0-6, 6-2 to end the meet with three matches unfinished.

6-1 win against Murray State

Against Murray State, Lazar and Lara Quaglia won 6-2 at second doubles and Artimedi and Oct won 7-5 at third doubles to claim the doubles point.

Roso won 6-0, 6-2 at first singles, Ackman won 6-0, 6-3 at second singles, Octa won 6-1, 6-1 at third singles, Artimedi won 6-0, 6-0 at fourth singles and Lazar won 6-2, 6-3 at sixth singles.

6-1 loss to Vanderbilt

The Tigers claimed just one match against the Commodores on Sunday in Nashville. Artimedi won 7-6 (7-3), 0-6, 12-10 at fourth singles.

5-0 win against Tennessee State

Mizzou bounced back with a dominant win against Tennessee State. Roso and Ackman on 6-1 at first doubles and Quaglia and Lazar won 6-2 at second doubles to claim the doubles point.

Ackman won 6-2, 6-0 at second singles, October won 6-0, 6-1 at third singles, Lazar won 6-0, 6-0 at fifth singles and !uaglia won 6-0, 6-0 at sixth singles.

Mizzou (7-3, 0-1 SEC) will hit the road to face DePaul at noon today, then will return home to host Texas at 1 p.m. Friday and Texas A&M at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Women’s golf

The Mizzou women’s golf team opened the spring season with a team win at the Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Arizona.

The Tigers shot 37-under par as a team with a tournament-best 17-under in the third round. The Tigers’ team total of 827 bested Arizona at 829 in second, Kansas State (837) in third, Nebraska (838) in fourth and Kansas (840) in fifth. Georgia (849), Rutgers (850), UNLV (850), Minnesota (857), Chattanooga (861), Wisconsin (862), Penn State (873), Colorado State (874), Washington State (874) and Gonzaga (900) also competed.

Freshman Ebba Liljeberg led the Tigers with a third-place finish overall, she shot 69-70-65-204. Senior Jade Zamora finished 11th overall at 7-under (69-69-71–209), while junior Fleur van Beek and freshman Addie Surber tied for 16th at 6-under. Van Beek shot 67-73-70–210, while Surber shot 69-72-69–710.

Senior Melanie Walker rounded out the Tigers’ scores with a 21st-place finish at 4-under (75-67-70–212).

Mizzou will return to the course for the Valspar Augusta Invitational on March 14-15 in Augusta, Georgia.