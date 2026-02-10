The week that was in Mizzou sports: Feb. 2-8

We’ve past the first full week of February and Mizzou sports had a lot going on. Here’s a rundown of what MizzouToday wasn’t able to cover last week.

Women’s Basketball

The Tigers’ winning streak ended at three games after an 85-66 loss to Georgia at Mizzou Arena on Sunday.

Mizzou hung with Georgia through the first quarter, with the Bulldogs taking a 19-17 lead into the second. But Georgia pulled away in the second quarter to take a 41-28 lead into halftime.

The Tigers won the third quarter by a point to cut the deficit to 62-50 going to the fourth, but Georgia pulled away with its third 20-point quarter to build its final 19-point win.

Georgia kept Grace Slaughter from being nearly as productive as she has been, shooting just 4-of-15 overall and 1-of-3 from 3. But she did reach double figures with 10 points to go with eight rebounds for a near double-double.

Shannon Dowell led the Tigers with 16 points, while Lisa Thompson added 14 points in just 15 minutes off the bench.

Mizzou shot 22-of-56 (39.3 percent) from the field, 4-of-21 (19 percent) from 3 and 18-of-23 (78.3 percent) from the free-throw line.

The Tigers struggled to a 44-31 rebounding deficit and a 32-28 loss in points in the paint. Starting center Jordana Reisma remained in a boot for Mizzou.

The Tigers will face another tough test when Mizzou coach Kellie Harper returns to her former team as both a player and coach with a trip to play Tennessee at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Wrestling

No. 20 Mizzou overcame an early deficit to upset No. 16 West Virginia 26-13 in a Big 12 dual on Friday.

The Mountaineers opened the dual with three straight wins to build a 9-0 advantage.

But Seth Mendoza got the Tigers on the board with a win by technical fall (18-3 in 5:27) to cut the lead at 149.

West Virginia claimed 157 pounds by major decision to create a 13-5 lead, but the Tigers won the rest of the bouts.

J Conway took 165 pounds by injury default to bring the Tigers within 13-11, then No. 9 174-pounder Cam Steed won by fall against No. 13 Brody Conley in just 23 seconds to put Mizzou in front for the first time at 17-13.

No. 3 184-pounder Aeoden Sinclair then claimed a 2-1 decision against No. 20 Ian Bush to extend to a 20-13 lead. Then No. 9 197-pounder Evan Bates won by 7-4 decision against No. 14 Rune Lawrence to seal the win at 23-13 with one weight remaining.

At 285, No. 29 Jarrett Stoner earned a 10-4 decision to create the final margin.

Mizzou (10-7, 3-2 Big 12) will host No. 18 Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, then will go on the road to face No. 4 Iowa State at 2 p.m. on Feb. 22 for the final dual of the regular season.

Gymnastics

For the first time in program history, No. 7 Mizzou took down the No. 2 team in the country with a 197.200-196.500 win against Florida on Friday.

It’s the highest-ranked win in program history and the Tigers once again bested their season-high as a team.

Five Tigers combined to earn event titles in three events.

Addison Lawrence scored a 9.950 on the bam to share the title, while Maiya Terry shared the title on the uneven bars with a 9.900. Ayla Acevedo, Kaia Tanskanen and Kennedy Griffin all scored 9.925 on the floor to share the event title.

Tanskanen competed in the all-around for the first time, scoring a 39.400.

“It’s always special when we have our alumni here. We had almost 50 back, or maybe more,” Mizzou coach Shannon Welker said. “That’s cool in itself and really impressive. And then to go out and be able to get a nice win for them and perform really well, that always makes it more special.”

Vault

Griffin and Railey Jackson both scored 9.800, while Tanskanen recorded a career-best 9.875.

Mizzou scored 49.150 as a team.

Bars

Olivia Kelly scored 9.850, while Tanskanen scored 9.825 in her first appearance of the season on the apparatus.

Terry’s 9.900 came in just her third college routine.

Mizzou totaled 49.250 as a team.

Beam

Amy Wier and Lauren Macpherson each recorded 9.800s, while Kelly tied her personal best of 9.900. Lawrence scored a 9.950.

Mizzou totaled a 49.275.

Floor

Mizzou totaled a 49.525 as a team to make the highest Tiger team score of any rotation this year.

Acevedo and Tanskanen each recorded career highs with their 9.925s, while Kimarra Echols added a career-best 9.875.

Griffin earned her fourth 9.925 of the season.

Mizzou will travel to face No. 29 Kentucky at 6 p.m. Friday.

Tennis

The Tigers faced Saint Louis and SIUE in two matches Saturday, beating both 7-0.

Against Saint Louis

Korina Roso and Alex Ackman won 6-2 at second doubles and Lara Quaglia and Zoe Lazar won 6-0 at third doubles. Mary Brumfield and Andrea Artimedi were up 5-3 when their match was ended early.

Brumfield won 6-0, 4-6, 10-3 at first singles, while Roso won 6-2, 6-1 at second singles. Ackman won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles, and Gian Octa won 6-0, 6-1 at fourth singles. Lazar added a 6-2, 6-0 win at fifth singles, while Quaglia won 6-3, 6-0 at sixth singles.

Against SIUE

Octa and Brumfield won 6-1 at third doubles and Quaglia and Lazar won 6-0 at second doubles. Roso and Ackman were up 5-1 at first doubles when their match was called early.

Roso won 6-4, 6-4 at first singles, Brumfield won 6-3, 6-7 (7-4), 10-7 at second singles and Ackman won 6-2, 6-4 at third singles. Octa won 6-1, 6-2 at fourth singles, while Lazar won 8-5 at fifth singles and Quaglia won 8-2 at sixth singles. Fifth and sixth singles were called as one-set matches with Mizzou already securing the win.

Mizzou (4-2) will go on the road to face DePaul at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, then will play Illinois State on the road Sunday.

Track & Field

Mizzou hosted the Missouri Invitational on Friday, claiming six event titles.

The invitational was the end of a four-meet homestand.

Sam Innes and Garik Pozecki finished first and second, respectively, with throws of 74-feet, 5-inches and 68-1 in the weight throw. While Chase Crawford and Sam Albert took first and second, respectively, in the shot put at 58-2.5 and 52-7.25. The mark was a personal record for Crawford.

Reagan Kimrey won the women’s weight throw with a toss of 65-4.25.

Briana Utrecht won the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.73 seconds, while also placing eighth in the shot put at 40-7.

Robert Hines won the men’s 60-meter dash with his best time of the season at 6.82 seconds.

Yordanos Zelinski won the men’s mile with a time of 4:10.26.

The Tigers will finish the indoor regular season with a trip to two venues. The majority of the team will compete at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., while a few Tigers will go to the Valentine Invitational in Boston.

Both events will be Friday and Saturday.