The week that was in Mizzou sports: Feb. 23-March 1

A lot went on around Mizzou sports in the past week. Here is a rundown of everything MizzouToday wasn’t able to cover.

Women’s Basketball

Mizzou went 0-2 the past week to finish the season. Here is a recap of both games.

At South Carolina

Mizzou couldn’t keep up with the No. 3 Gamecocks on Thursday in a 112-78 loss.

South Carolina jumped into the lead immediately and never trailed. The Gamecocks took a 33-13 lead after the first quarter, then led 57-32 going into halftime. Mizzou put tip 31 points in the third quarter to cut the lead to 85-63 going to the third, but South Carolina pulled away for a 41-point win.

Grace Slaughter led the Tigers with 21 points to go with three rebounds and three assists. Shannon Dowell added 11 points, five rebounds and two assists. Abbey Schreacke added 10 points, while Jayla Smith had 16 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Hosting Oklahoma

The Tigers returned home for senior night to host No. 11 Oklahoma in an 84-78 loss.

Mizzou ended the regular season on a six-game losing streak after dropping the matchup.

Oklahoma led 25-16 after the first quarter, but Mizzou cut the lead to 40-34 going into halftime. After the third quarter, the Sooners pulled away to a 67-50 lead, but the Tigers posted a furious comeback attempt with 28 fourth-quarter points to pull back within six at the end.

Coming off the bench for the first time this season, Dowell posed a season-best double-double of 33 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists. It’s the fourth time she’s reached 30 points in her career, trailing a 37-point performance against Troy last season for her career best.

Dowell came off the bench so the Tigers could start seniors Smith and Saniah Tyler.

Slaughter added 15 points and five rebounds, while Jordana Reisma had 13 points, six boards and five assists.

Up next

The Tigers (16-15, 4-12 SEC) will head to South Carolina for the SEC women’s tournament. Mizzou is the No. 14 seed and will face No. 11 Alabama at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Gymnastics

No. 7 Mizzou continued its incredible run through the gymnastics season with a 197.425-197.225 win against No. 8 Arkansas for senior night Sunday.

The Tigers scored a season-best 49.475 on bars and matched that on the floor to earn the win.

Mizzou claimed a share of all four event titles.

“I think the sticks are getting better as we move through the season,” Mizzou coach Shannon Welker said. “We closed out super strong on floor, and the win gets us to .500 in the SEC, so we’re really excited about that as well.”

Hannah Horton earned a share of the event title on vault, bars and floor. She scored a 9.875 on the vault, 9.925 on the bars and 9.925 on the floor.

Kimarra Echols joined her for the title on vault, Miaya Terry joined on bars by posting a career high and Kaia Tanskanen matched the score on the floor. Railey Jackson took the balance beam title with a personal-best 9.950.

Mizzou will be back in action Friday at 6 p.m. when the Tigers go on the road to face Georgia.

Tennis

Mizzou matched up four times through the week.

At DePaul on Tuesday

The Tigers opened the week with a 4-1 win against DePaul. Mizzou took the doubles point when Lara Quaglia and Zoe Lazar won 6-3 and Gian Octa and Andrea Artimedia won 7-5.

In singles, Alex Ackman won 6-1, 6-0 at second singles, Octa won 6-1, 6-3 at third singles and Artimedia won 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) at fourth singles.

Hosting No. 16 Texas on Friday

Mizzou did not claim a single set in a 7-0 loss to Texas on Friday.

Hosting No. 4 Texas A&M on Sunday

The Tigers did claim a set in a 4-0 loss to Texas A&M, though. Octa won her opening set 6-3 before dropping the second set 3-6. She was behind 3-5 in the third set when the match was ended early.

Hosting Lindenwood on Sunday

The Tigers bounced back with a 4-0 win against Lindenwood to end Sunday’s doubleheader.

The Tigers claimed the doubles point when Ackman and Korina Roso won 6-2 and Artimedi and Octa won 6-0.

In singles, Roso won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Octa won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 and Artimedi won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4.

Up next

Mizzou (9-5, 0-3 SEC) will host No. 16 South Carolina at 2 p.m. Friday and No. 1 Georgia at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Track & Field

Mizzou went to College Station or the SEC Indoor Championships on Friday and Saturday.

Friday

Mizzou took two of the top 10 spots in the men’s weight throw. Senior Sam Innes, the school record holder, placed fourth with a throw of 72-feet, 10.75-inches. While junior Garik Pozecki was ninth at 69-3.50.

Saturday

Junior Drew Rogers was the star for the Tigers, claiming the top spot in the men’s 1-mile run with a time of 4:02.42. He’s the first Tiger 1-mile champion since 2020. Rogers also took 11th in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 7:57.75.

In the women’s mile, Suzy Lecoutre ran a time of 4:43.83 for 10th.

Monica Wanjiku took fifth in the women’s 3,000-meter with a time of 8:59.03. It was a personal best for Wanjiku and the second-best women’s 3K time in Mizzou program history.

Up next

Mizzou will head to the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 13 and 14 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Swim & Dive

Mizzou hosted the Mizzou Qualifier on Saturday and Sunday to give a final chance for Tiger competitors to earn a spot in the NCAA Championships.

Saturday

Senior Jan Zubik set the school record in the men’s 200 fly with a time of 1:40.65, besting Danny Kovac who swam a time of 1:40.78 for the record in 2021.

Sunday

Zubik broke his own record again in the 200 fly with a time of 1:40.57, which is also the pool record at the Mizzou Aquatic Center, besting a 1:40.59 time from Auburn’s Hugo Morris in 2016.

Logan Ottke swam a time of 52.56 seconds in the men’s 100 breaststroke for an NCAA Qualifying standard.

Up next

Mizzou’s diving team will go to College Station, Texas, for the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships on March 9-11.

Men’s Golf

Mizzou went to the Colleton River Collegiate on Sunday and Monday. The Tigers placed 11th in the 15-team field at the Colleton River Collegiate in Bluffton, South Carolina.

The Tigers shot +8 (289-289-294–872).

Virgilio Paz finished strong with a 69 in the final round to move up 21 spots on the leaderboard and finish at 1-under (74-72-69–215). He finished 15th in the 92-player field for his second consecutive top-15 finish of the spring season.

“It was a great final round by Virgilio today,” Mizzou coach Glen Millican said. “We also had solid play from Trent (Mierl), Brock (Snyder) and Veikka (Viskari) this event. There are still areas we have to improve to get into contention, but the guys are getting closer and will be there soon.”

Viskari took 33rd overall at +2 (67-74-77–218), while Mierl was +5 (73-74-74–221) and Snyder was +6 (75-73-74–222).

Mizzou will be off for two weeks until the Michael A. Marino Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on March 15.