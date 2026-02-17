The week that was in Mizzou sports: Feb. 9-15

Basketball and football take up most of our energy this time of year here at MizzouToday. But there was plenty going on around Mizzou sports the past week.

So here’s a recap of everything we didn’t get to cover.

Wrestling

No. 17 Mizzou beat No. 16 Oklahoma to unofficially claim the SEC wrestling title on Senior Night.

The Tigers won six individual bouts, including five consecutive wins that swung the momentum.

No. 26 133-pounder Gage Walker, who is an Oklahoma native, earned the first win of the day for Mizzou with an 8-6 decision.

Then No. 22 149-pounder Josh Edmond earned a 4-2 decision before No. 30 157-pounder Teague Travis won a major decision 14-4. J Conway took an 8-6 decision at 165 pounds, then No. 10 174-pounder Cam Steed won by technical fall, 21-3 in 5:00.

No. 3 184-pounder Aeoden Sinclair completed the five-match winning streak, taking a 22-6 technical fall in 2:13 to put Mizzou ahead 23-6 with two weights remaining.

No. 22 125-pounder Mack Mauger lost by a 4-1 decision, while Easton Hilton dropped the 141-pound bout 3-2. At 197, No. 8 Evan Bates was upset in an 18-4 major decision, then No. 27 285-pounder Jarrett Stoner lost by a 14-4 major decision to No. 19 Juan Mora.

Mizzou (12-7, 5-2) prepares for its final dual of the season as it travels to face No. 4 Iowa State on Sunday.

Gymnastics

The No. 7 Tigers raked out a 196.825-196.800 win against No. 25 Kentucky, claiming a road win at Kentucky for the first time in program history.

Three Mizzou gymnasts claimed event titles.

Freshman Kimarra Echols tied a career high score of 9.950 to earn a share of the uneven bars title. Elise Tisler posted a 9.900 on the vault to claim her first title on the apparatus as a Tiger. Then Hannah Horton matched a career-best 9.50 to share the floor exercise crown.

“We’re proud to get the first win here, but we know we left points out there tonight,” Mizzou coach Shannon Welker said. “The standard doesn’t change just because you win. We’ll enjoy it briefly, then get back to work.”

Bars

Olivia Kelly scored a season-high 9.875, then Horton added a 9.925.

Mizzou totaled a 49.2225.

Vault

Railey Jackson led off with a 9.825, while Kennedy Griffin and Echols each recorded 9.825s. Horton also added a 9.825.

Mizzou scored 49.200 as a team.

Floor

Jackson opened with 9.850, then Tisler scored 9.875. Horton’s 9.950 was followed up by Griffin at 9.925.

Mizzou totaled 49.375.

Beam

Amy Wier opened with a 9.850, then Lauren Macpherson scored 9.875. Jackson added a 9.850 and Kaia Tanskanen scored a 9.800.

Mizzou scored 49.025.

The Tigers will return to Mizzou Arena to host the Mizzou Quad on Friday. Air Force, Ball State and Illinois will come to Columbia for the event.

Track & Field

The Tigers split the weekend at the Tyson Invitational in Arkansas the Valentine Invitational in Boston.

Tyson Invitational

The Tigers did not win an event or place in the top 3 of any.

Valentine Invitational

In the women’s 5,000-meter run, Monica Wanjiku took fourth overall with the second-best time in program history at 15:24.84. Kobi Walker ran a time of 16:16.32 for sixth all-time for Mizzou.

Suzy Lecoutre ran a time of 4:38.91 for the fourth-fastest women’s mile time in school history. She took 32nd overall in the women’s invitational mile run. Morgan Yeomans ran a time of 4:42.27 for sixth in the women’s mile.

Mizzou will be idle this week before the SEC Indoor Championships start Feb. 26 in College Station.

Men’s Golf

The Tigers competed in the John A. Burns Intercollegiate in Hawaii, placing 16th out of 19 teams.

Mizzou finished with a team round of 290 for the Tigers’ best single-round score. Mizzou totaled 875.

“It was definitely a tough week for us,” Mizzou coach Glen Millican said. “We need to be tougher in these conditions. It was difficult out here, but our goal is to perform well in all conditions. We will get back to Old Hawthorne and be better prepared for Colleton in two weeks.”

Virgilio Paz led the Tigers in all three rounds, placing 49th overall at 71-73-73–217 (+7). Veikka Viskari and Reese Roberts took second and third for Mizzou, respectively. Viskari shot 71-77-72–220 (+10), while Roberts shot 75-76-71–222 (+12).

Trent Mierl was +13, as was Brock Snyder. Bubba Chapman was +20.

Mizzou will be idle this week.