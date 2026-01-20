The week that was in Mizzou sports: Jan. 12-18

The transfer portal has continued to suck up all the oxygen around Mizzou sports. But more and more happens each week now that we’re fully into the winter sports season.

Here is a rundown of what we couldn’t cover last week.

Wrestling

The Tigers had a busy week on the mat.

The No. 22 Mizzou squad opened the week with a Big 12 matchup against Arizona State and came away with a 22-17 win.

The Tigers won five of the 10 matches, but three came with bonus points to power the win.

The match began at 165 points, where J Conway dropped an 8-1 decision against No. 14 Nicco Ruiz. But No. 11 174-pounder Cam Steed put the Tigers ahead for good with a win by fall against Leo Tukhlynovych in 1:49.

No. 2 184-pounder Aeoden Sinclair then beat No. 30 Shay Addison by fall in 1:14 before No. 16 Evan Bates took a 7-3 decision against Colton Hawks at 197.

No. 25 285-pounder Jarrett Stoner lost by 7-3 decision against David Scuba to break the three-match streak for Mizzou. But No. 25 125-pounder Mack Mauger bounced back with a 7-2 decision against Damian Moreno.

The Tigers dropped two straight when Gage Walker lost by 9-3 decision to No. 6 133-pounder Kyler Larkin, then Zeke Seltzer lost by technical fall to No. 29 Pierson Manville.

No. 18 149-pounder Josh Edmond took a major decision against Daniel Miranda for the final Mizzou points. No. 15 157-pounder Teague Travis then lost by 5-1 decision to No. 2 Kaleb Larkin.

The Tigers then beat Utah Valley in another Big 12 matchup, 31-9, on Saturday.

Mauger beat No. 30 Bridger Ricks by an 8-2 decision, then Walker beat No. 33 Geronimo Rivera by a 4-1 decision in sudden victory.

Owen Uhls and Edmond lost at 141 and 149, respectively, calling Utah Valley to tie the matchup at six.

But Travis got the Tigers back in front with a win by 19-4 technical fall (6:36) against Alex Emmer at 157. Conway then beat Zyon Trujillo by fall before Steed beat Hudson Rogers by technical fall (17-2 in 5:00) at 165 and 174, respectively.

Sinclair won by 19-3 technical fall against Caleb Uhlnehopp (3:06) at 184, then Bates beat No. 28 Kael Bennie by 12-1 major decision at 197. Stoner dropped a 13-8 decision at 285 to create the final score.

Mizzou will be back in action hosting No. 5 Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Gymnastics

The No. 7 Tigers tried to pull off an upset against No. 2 Oklahoma and came close, but didn’t quite score high enough. Oklahoma won 197.425-196.925.

“We saw a lot of great progress tonight,” Mizzou coach Shannon Welker said. “We’re excited that we can build on that and look forward to getting back in the gym on Sunday.”

Vault

Mizzou scored 49.300 through the rotation.

Hannah Horton led Mizzou at 9.900, while four other Tigers posted 9.850. Kennedy Griffin, Railey Jackson, Kimarra Echols and Elise Tisler all put up the score.

Bars

Mizzou recorded a group score of 48.825, led by Echols at 9.825. Horton contributed a 9.800.

Beam

The Tigers combined to score 49.375.

Olivia Kelly matched her career-best performance at 9.900, while Lauren Macpherson reached the same mark. Addison Lawrence and Kaia Tanskanen each scored 9.875 and Amy Wier added a 9.825.

Floor

Mizzou scored a 49.425 as a group.

Horton scored 9.925, while Griffin added the same score. Ayla Acevedo equaled her career-best score of 9.900.

Mizzou will go on the road to face No. 4 Alabama for the first road contest of the season on Friday.

Tennis

The Tigers got back on the court for the first time in 2026 with a 7-0 loss to Wisconsin of Friday.

Korina Roso and Zoe Lazar lost 6-2, while Gian Octa and Alex Ackman lost 6-1. Andrea Artimedi and Mary Brumfield had their match tied at four, but it was unfinished.

Brumfield lost 7-5, 7-5 in singles, while Roso lost 6-1, 6-1. Ackman lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, while Artimedi lost 6-4, 6-4. Octa lost 6-1, 6-3 and Lazar lost 1-6, 6-1, 10-4.

The Tigers then lost 4-3 to Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Artimedi and Brumfield paired for a 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles. Roso won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Ackman won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.

The Tigers then beat Chicago State 4-0 on Saturday.

Artimedi and Brumfield paired to win 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and Octa and Lara Quaglia won 6-0 at No. 3 doubles. Roso won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, Ackman won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and Octa won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.

Mizzou is off until Jan. 31 when it hosts SEMO at 3:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Mizzou won six individual events at the Show Me Showdown on Friday.

Sam Innes won the men’s weight throw with a toss of 72-feet, 10-inches, while Marlena Tresnjo won the women’s high jump when she cleared 5-10.75.

Brianna Utetch won the women’s long jump with an opening leap of 19-6 and the Tigers swept the top five spots in the women’s weight throw. Reagan Kinney (65-11) took first, Petra Gumbos (63-10.5) was second, Delilah Pippen (57-10.5) finished third, Ames Burton (54-9.25) claimed fourth and Katilyn Morningstar (51-11.25) ended fifth.

The Tigers also swept the top three spots in the women’s pole vault. Anna Vedral cleared 12-6.75 for first, Anna Ferguson made it over 11-7 for second and Allison Geen took third making it over the bar at 11-1.

Dillon Leacock won the men’s 600-meter in a time of 1:19.66.

Mizzou did not compete in multiple events.

The Tigers will host the Bob Teel Invitational on Saturday.