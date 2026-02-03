The week that was in Mizzou Sports: Jan. 26-Feb. 1

Mizzou athletics was pretty active the past week, and MizzouToday wasn’t able to cover it all. So let’s take a look back at the past week in Tiger sports.

Gymnastics

No. 7 Mizzou hosted No. 2 LSU on Friday night and posted a season-high team score of 197.500. LSU scored 197.675 in front of a Mizzou Arena crowd of 5,164.

Two Mizzou gymnasts earned event titles. Railey Jackson won a share of the vault title with a career-best 9.950, while Hannah Horton won the uneven bars at 9.950.

“This was a huge confidence builder for us,” Mizzou coach Shannon Welker said. “This team is moving in the right direction, and I’m excited to see how we continue progressing through the season.”

Vault

Jackson’s event title broke her previous career high of 9.875. Kaia Tanskanen earned a 9.850, matching her collegiate best.

Horton added a 9.875. Mizzou totaled 49.275 as a team.

Bars

Horton’s 9.950 won the tile, while Kimarra Echols notched a 9.925 and Olivia Kelly, Makayla Green and Maiya Terry each posted scores of 9.825.

Mizzou totaled 49.350 as a team, the second-highest bars score the Tigers have totaled this year.

Beam

Lauren Macpherson scored a season-best 9.950, while Addison Lawrence matched the score. Amy Wier added a 9.875 and Jackson added a 9.850.

Mizzou scored 49.400, tying its season high on the beam.

Floor

Tanskanen and Jackson each posted a 9.900m which was a season-best for Jackson on the floor. Kennedy Griffin scored a 9.925, as did Horton.

Mizzou will return to competition when the Tigers host No. 3 Florida at 8 p.m. Friday.

Wrestling

The No. 19 Tigers claimed their 10th win of the year against Little Rock, 33-9, on Saturday.

Mizzou won seven of the 10 bouts and claimed bonus points in six.

No. 22 125-pounder Mack Mauger won by 13-3 major decision.

won by 13-3 major decision. No. 24 133-pounder Gage Walker won by 18-1 technical fall.

won by 18-1 technical fall. No. 28 157-pounder Teague Travis won by 19-4 technical fall.

won by 19-4 technical fall. No. 9 174-pounder Cam Steed won by 19-4 technical fall.

won by 19-4 technical fall. No. 3 184-pounder Aeoden Sinclar won by fall in 4:51.

won by fall in 4:51. Logan Cole won by 15-0 technical fall at 197 pounds.

won by 15-0 technical fall at 197 pounds. No. 29 285-pounder Jarrett Stone by by 8-2 decision.

No. 26 141-pounder Zeke Seltzer lost by 4-1 decision in sudden victory overtime, as did No. 19 149-pounder Josh Edmond in a matchup with No. 24 Brock Herman.

J Conway dropped a 4-1 decision in sudden victory overtime to No. 5 165-pounder Matty Bianchi.

Mizzou will return to the mat Friday at No. 18 West Virginia. The Tigers have three matches left before the Big 12 Championship.

Tennis

Mizzou took on SEMO and won 6-1 on Saturday.

Mary Brumfield and Andrea Artimedi won first doubles, 6-0, while Korina Roso and Zoe Lazar won second doubles, 7-6. SEMO won third doubles, 6-3.

In singles, Brumfield won, 6-4, 6-4, at first singles, while Roso won, 6-0, 6-1 at second singles. Artimedi won, 7-5, 6-0 at third singles and Gian Octa won, 6-1, 6-2 at fourth singles. Lazar won, 6-1, 6-2 at fifth singles.

Mizzou will be back on the courts hosting Saint Louis and SIUE on Saturday.

Track & Field

Mizzou hosted the Dr. Rick McGuire Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the Tigers won multiple event titles.

Brianna Utecht posted the second-highest pentathlon score in Mizzou history with a total of 4,017 points. The record is 4,122 set by Teri LeBlanc in 1989. Freshman Sofia Wydra was third with a personal-best 3,693 points. Utech took first in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.67 seconds, and led the long jump with a leap of 19-feet, 2-inches. She was second in shot put at 39-9.75 and tied for third in the high jump at 5-5.25. She went into the final event, the 800-meter run, needing to run better than 2:17 to set the school record, but she finished second in 2:24.75.

Mizzou’s first relay team of the indoor season participated in the medley. River Hardman (1,200-meter), Dillon Leacock (400-meter), Andre Simard (800-meter) and Ethan Hogan (1,600-meter) ran a first-place time of 9:45.05.

Sam Innes and Garik Pozecki opened the day taking the top two spots in the men’s weight throw. Innes won with a toss of 74-4.5 and Pozecki was second at 67-2.75.

Reagan Kimrey and Petra Gombas took second and fifth, respectively, in the women’s weight throw. Kimrey tossed the weight 64-8 and Gumbos threw it 63-1.5.

On Saturday, the Tigers added three event titles.

Drew Rogers won the men’s mile run in 4:00.33, while Charlotte Cullen (2:08.90) and Morgan Yeomans (2:08.97) took first and second in the women’s 800-meter run. Monica Wanjiku took first in the women’s 3,000-meter run in 9:13.7, while Suzy Lecoutre was second in 9:18.10.

Mizzou will be back in action Friday hosting the Missouri Invitational.

Swim & Dive

Mizzou matched up with Southern Illinois on Saturday. The Tiger men won 195-97 and the women won 198-91.

Jan Zubik won the men’s 100 and 200 flys with times of 46.60 seconds and 1:42.02, respectively. While Karolina Bank won the women’s 100-yard breaststroke in 59.39 seconds and was part of the 400-yard freestyle relay. Paige Striley took first in the women’s 100-yard butterfly in 52.99 seconds.

Gabriela San Juan Carmona won the women’s one-meter dive with a score of 300.75 and the three-meter dive with a score of 344.85.

The women’s 200 medley relay team of Annabelle Wentzel, Zara Allen, Kylee Sullivan and Francesca Smith swam a time of 1:37.13 for first. While the men’s 200 medley relay of Quinlan Gould, Logan Ottke, Luke Nebrich and Francois Malherbe claimed first in 1:24.92.

Zallen, Smith and Bank teamed with Libby Bakker to also win the women’s 400 free relay in 3:16.45, while Nebrich, Malherbe, Ethan Vance and Darden Tate won the men’s 400 free relay in 2:53.24.

Tommaso Zannella took first in the one-meter dive with a score of 340.42.

Mizzou is off until the SEC Swimming and Diving Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee, from Feb. 16 through 21.

Softball

The Tigers competed in the Black & Gold game in Devine Pavilion.

While the snow remains on the Mizzou softball complex, the spring season is kicking into gear. The Tigers will kick off the season Friday at the Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida. Mizzou will play a doubleheader against Penn State and Oregon that day.