The week that was in Mizzou sports: Jan. 5-11

The transfer portal has, rightfully, soaked up all the attention around Mizzou sports the past week. But there were still some events we weren’t able to cover.

He’s a recap of those.

Gymnastics

The No. 7 Tigers went to the Ameritas Master’s Classic, taking first with a team score of 197.275. No. 27 Nebraska was second at 194.600, while Wisconsin-La Crosse (192.075) and Wisconsin-Stout (184.675) were third and fourth, respectively.

Hannah Horton won the vault and the floor exercise. She posted a 9.975 on the vault and 9.925 on the floor.

Addison Lawrence won the balance beam with a 9.950, while Kimarra Echols won the uneven bars with a 9.925.

“We had a really solid showing today in our first road meet of the year,” Mizzou coach Shannon Welker said. “I thought we took a really solid step forward. There’s still plenty we can clean up, but the fight and belief this team showed is what excites me most.”

Bars

Olivia Kelly joined Horton with a 9.850. Echols posted a 9.900, while Makayla Green earned a 9.825.

Mizzou posted a team score of 49.225.

Beam

Amy Wier scored a 9.850, which Kelly matched. Lauren Macpherson scored a 9.875, Railey Jackson added the same score.

Lawrence closed the rotation for the Tigers were her 9.950.

Mizzou finished with a team score of 49.400.

Floor

Elise Tisler posted a 9.850, while Ayla Acevedo scored a 9.875. Kennedy Griffin anchored the rotation with a 9.875.

Mizzou totaled 49.350 on the apparatus.

Vault

Griffin and Echols posted 9.825s, while Horton’s 9.975 marked the third time a Mizzou gymnast has reached or exceeded that score on vault this season. Tisler added a 9.875.

The Tigers will return to Mizzou Arena to take on preseason No. 1 Oklahoma at 7:45 p.m. Friday.

Track & Field

Mizzou opened the indoor season with the Alexis Jarrett Invitational in the Hearnes Center.

Mizzou took the top spot in six events.

Marlena Tresnjo won the women’s high jump when she cleared 5-foot, 9.25-inches.

The Tigers took the top five spots in the women’s weight throw. Petra Gombas was first at 62-11.5, Reagan Kimrey was second at 62-8.75, Delilah Pippen took third at 54-10.25, Ames Burton finished fourth at 54-6.5 and Kaitlyn Morningstar took fifth at 54-5.5.

Chase Crawford took first in the men’s shot put with a throw of 57-9.75.

Robert Hines took first in the men’s 60-meter dash with a time of 6.87 seconds.

The Tigers took the top three spots in the women’s pole vault. Anna Vedral was first, clearing 12-3.5, Anna Ferguson took second clearing 11-9.75 and Allison Green cleared 10-10 for third.

Robert Hines won the men’s 200-meter dash with a time of 21.82 seconds.

Mizzou will host the Show Me Showdown on Friday at the Hearnes Center.

Swim & Dive

The Tigers started the week with a loss to No. 8/6 Louisville on Friday. The Mizzou men lost 198-101, the Tiger women lost 205-90.

Mizzou picked up seven individual wins.

The Tiger women swept the 1-meter diving podium. Gabriela San Juan Carmona won with a time of 290.48, while Mia Henninger scored 286.2 and Megan Jolly placed third at 284.33.

San Juan Carmona also won the 3-meter diving, while Jolly took second.

Tanner Braunton won the men’s 3-meter and 1-meter diving. He posted a score of 380.78 in the 3-meter and 341.33 in the 1-meter.

Luke Nebrich won the men’s 50 free with a time of 19.23 seconds, and he won the men’s 100 free in 43.01 seconds.

Maeve DeYoung won the women’s 200 fly with a time of 1:58.71, while Kylee Sullivan was second at 1:59.13.

The Tigers then split a dual against Kentucky on Saturday.

The Mizzou women won 180-120, while the men lost 168.5-131.5.

The Tigers won 18 events with the women claiming 11 of those.

The Mizzou women won all the sprint freestyle events. Francesca Smith won the 50 free in 22.79 seconds, while Katie Kuehn took second in 23.25 and Hayden Schoessel finished third at 23.30. Zara Zallen won the women’s 100 and 200. She swam a time of 48.90 seconds in the 100 and 1:47.03 in the 200.

Olive Millan de Miguel won the men’s 200 free, swimming a time of 1:37.15.

DeYoung and Sullivan repeated their Friday finishes in the women’s 200 fly. DeYoung took first at 1:59.75 and Sullivan was second at 2:00.30. Jan Zubik won the men’s 200 fly with a time of 1:43.11, while Matthew Judkins was second at 1:44.65.

Paige Stripy won the women’s 100 fly with a time of 53.92 seconds, while Sullivan was second (54.06) and Annabelle Wentzel took third (55.10).

Zubik and Judkins repeated their finishes in the men’s 100 fly with marks of 47.04 seconds and 47.30 seconds, respectively.

The women’s 200 free relay of Zallen, Smith, Karolina Bank and Kuehn took first in 1:31.18. The women’s 200 medley relay of Wentzel, Zallen, Sullivan and Smith took gold in 1:37.75.

Tommaso Zannella won the men’s 3-meter diving with a score of 353.03, while Tanner Braunton won the men’s 1-meter diving with a score of 348.38. San Juan Carmona won the women’s 3-meter diving with a score of 343.65.

Mizzou will return home to face Southern Illinois on Jan. 31.