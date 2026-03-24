The week that was in Mizzou sports: March 16-22

There was a whole lot going on in Mizzou sports last week and MizzouToday wasn’t able to get to it all. Here is a recap of what we didn’t cover.

Wrestling

Six Mizzou wrestlers went to Cleveland to compete in the NCAA Championships. Two came home with a podium finish.

The No. 14 Tigers placed 14th as a team with 34 points, led by redshirt freshman Aeoden Sinclair, who took third at 184 pounds.

Sinclair came in as the No. 2 seed at his weight and opened the tournament with a technical fall against Northern Colorado’s No. 31 seed Mahonri Rushton. Sinclair then beat Ohio’s No. 15 seed Sal Perrine by a 5-0 decision before dropping a 4-1 sudden victory decision to Iowa’s No. 7 seed Angelo Ferrari to drop into wrestle backs.

As he worked his way back, Sinclair beat No. 4 seed James Conway from Franklin & Marshall by a 5-2 decision, then he beat Wyoming’s No. 6 seed Eddie Neitenbach by a 5-0 decision.

Sinclair reached the third-place match with an 11-3 major decision against Michigan’s No. 5 seed Brock Mantanona. He lined up against American University’s No. 10 seed Caleb Campos and claimed a 17-4 major decision.

Sinclair became Mizzou’s first freshman All-American since 2021 when both Keegan O’Toole and Rocky Elam claimed spots.

Mizzou’s other podium finisher was redshirt junior Cam Steed, who took fifth at 174 pounds.

Steed was the No 7 seed in his weight and opened with a technical fall against North Carolina State’s No. 6 seed Matty Singleton, before beating Bucknell’s No. 10 seed Myles Takats by fall in 2:06.

Steed then beat Navy’s No. 15 seed Danny Wask by 9-2 sudden-victory decision to reach the semifinals, but he lost to Nebraska’s No. 3 seed Christopher Minto by a 5-1 decision.

He fell into the wrestle back semifinals, where Ohio State’s No. 4 seed Carson Kharchla took a 5-2 decision to send Steed to the fifth-place match. That bout was a rematch with Wask and Steed won once again, taking a 5-3 decision.

Evan Bates won two matches at 194 pounds.

The Tigers’ No. 25 seed opened the 194-pound bracket with an upset of Oklahoma’s No. 8 seed DJ Parker, taking a 4-3 decision. But he lost to Stanford’s No. 9 seed Angelo Posada by a 9-4 decision to fall into the wrestlebacks.

Bates then beat Binghamton’s No. 23 seed Mikey Squires by an 8-4 decision, but lost to Brown’s No. 18 seed Andrew Reall to fall out of the tournament with a 2-2 record.

For those interested, former Tiger Rocky Elam entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed for Iowa State and won his first match, but got upset by Rutgers‘ No. 15 Remy Cotton and Maryland’s No. 16 Branson John in consecutive matches to fall out of the tournament with a 1-2 record.

Mack Mauger won one match at 125

Mizzou’s No. 32 seed had to open with a play-in bout against Bloomsburg’s No. 33 seed Jace Schafer and took a 4-1 decision to move into the full bracket.

He then lost to Penn State’s No. 1 seed Luke Lilledahl (11-2 major decision) and North Dakota State’s No. 16 seed Ezekiel Witt (6-2 decision) to end 1-2.

Gage Walker won one match at 133

The Tigers’ No. 19 seed won his opening match against Army’s No. 14 Ethan Berginc with a 5-0 decision, but he lost to Penn State’s No. 3 Marcus Blaze by technical fall to drop into wrestlebacks. Walker then lost to Nebraska’s No. 13 seed Jacob Van Dee by a 4-2 decision to end 1-2.

Jarrett Stoner went 0-2

The Tigers’ No. 28 seed dropped his opening match against Ohio State’s No. 5 seed Nick Feldman, then lost to Wisconsin’s No. 12 seed Braxton Amos in the first round of wrestlebacks.

Mizzou improved on its 2025 NCAA Championships total by two points.

Gymnastics

No. 9 Mizzou went to the SEC Championships and competed in the first session. The Tigers took second in their session and sixth overall at 197.075.

Hannah Horton led the way for the Tigers, taking a runner-up finish in the vault.

Mizzou claimed the top team scores on the floor and vault, recording a 49.450 and 49.350, respectively.

Kimarra Echols took fourth on the vault at 9.900, while Addison Lawrence scored 9.925 on the beam to take ninth.

“I challenged our team to show how good competitors respond to adversity in the third and fourth rotations, an dI thought they did that,” Mizzou coach Shannon Welker said. “We finished strong and battled back to finish second in the session.”

Bars

Mizzou scored a 49.275 on the bars.

Makayla Green and Maiya Terry each scored 9.850, while Olivia Kelly recorded a 9.875.

Beam

Mizzou totaled a 49.000.

Lauren Macpherson scored a 9.850, while Lawrence added a 9.925.

Floor

The Tigers had four marks of 9.900.

Elise Tisler, Kaia Tanskanen, Kennedy Griffin and Horton all reached the mark.

Ayla Acevedo added a 9.850.

Vault

Tanskanen scored a 9.800, Acevedo and Griffin each posted 9.850s and Echols scored a 9.900 to support Horton’s 9.950.

Up next

Mizzou will head to the Lexington, Kentucky, regional as the No. 2 seed. The Tigers will begin Friday.

Women’s basketball

The Tigers went on the road to face Seton Hall to open the WBIT and won 67-57.

Seton Hall led 17-14 after the first quarter and 29-27 at halftime. But Mizzou tied the matchup at 52 going into the fourth quarter after putting up 25 third-quarter points.

Mizzou held Seton Hall to just five fourth-quarter points to pull away.

Grace Slaughter led the way for Mizzou, playing 39 minutes and posting a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds. She also dished out three assists, while shooting 7-of-14 overall, 3-of-6 from 3 and 5-of-6 at the free-throw line.

Jordana Reisma added 17 points and four boards, while Chloe Sotell had seven points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Shannon Dowell contributed nine points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Mizzou shot 26-of-54 (48.1 percent) overall, 6-of-21 (28.6 percent) from 3 and 9-of-13 (69.2 percent) from the free-throw line.

Seton Hall won points off turnovers 22-9 and second-chance points 11-2. But the Tigers held Seton Hall to just 21-of-74 (28.4 percent) shooting from the field.

Swim & Dive

Six Mizzou individuals and two Tiger relay teams went to the women’s swimming and diving NCAA Championships from Wednesday through Saturday.

Two Tiger divers finished top 20 in prelims.

Jazzelle Eikermann, Mia Henniger and Olivia Liddle competed in the platform diving prelims. Eikermann took 17th with a score of 256.80, while Henniger scored 252.25 to place 18th. Lidde added a 188.80 for 39th.

Megan Jolly competed in the 3-meter diving preliminaries, scoring a 278.00 for 33rd.

Karolina Bank competed in the 200-yard breast stroke preliminaries, taking 50th with a time of 2:12.60, while Zara Zallen competed in the 100-yard freestyle preliminaries and placed 46th at 48.86.

On Day 1 of the championships, Mizzou competed in the 200-yard medley relay with Libby Bakker, Lina Bank, Kiley Sullivan and Katie Kuehn taking 20th in the prelims at 1:36.65.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Kuehn, Bank, Zallen and Paige Striley took 14th at 1:28.94.

The men’s championships will begin Wednesday and will run through Saturday.

Women’s Golf

Mizzou went to Tucson, Arizona for the MountainView Collegiate and took fifth as a team, shooting 297-282-283–862 for 2-under.

Addie Dobson led the way for Mizzou, tying for eighth at 5-under, 72-70-69–211. Ebba Liljeberg was next, tying for 14th at 2-under, 74-69-71–214.

Addie Surber tied for 21st with an even-par 72-72-72–216, but she competed as an independent.

Melanie Walker was next, tying for 28th at 2-over, 76-70-72–218. Jade Zamora tied for 34th at 4-over (76-73-71–220), while Alexandra Berglund competed as an independent and shot 4-over as well (76-70-74–220). Fleur van Beek tied for 60th at 10-over (75-76-75–226).

Men’s Golf

The Tigers went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for the Michael A. Marino Classic on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Mizzou placed 12th out of 16 teams.

Freshman Reese Roberts led the way for Mizzou, placing top 20 in an event for the first time.

He finished with a career-best 215 (69-74-72), which put him at 1-under, his first collegiate finish under par. He took 17th in the 90-player field.

“I was happy with how the week went and I felt more comfortable with my game than I have felt all year,” Roberts said.

Veikka Viskari was second for Mizzou at +4 (74-71-75), while Virgilio Paz ended at +8 (77-72-75), Trent Mierl finished at +9 (76-72-77), Brock Snyder ended at +12 (78-74-76) and Esteban Cruz Bonilla carded a +15 (82-73-76).

“It was great to see Reese have a good week out here,” Mizzou coach Glen Millican said. “It is a great course and test for our team. We’re now looking forward to our drive down to Charleston and getting back in action at Bulls Bay.”

The Tigers started The Hootie at Bulls Bay on Sunday. It runs through today.

Tennis

Mizzou competed four times last week.

The Tigers opened the week with a 4-1 win against Illinois State on. Tuesday.

At first doubles, Andrea Artimedi and Gian Octa won 6-0, then Alex Ackman and Korina Roso won 6-4 at second doubles to earn the doubles point.

Roso won her second-singles match 6-4, 6-2, while Octa won 6-4, 6-1 at third singles. Lara Quaglia won an incredibly tough 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (4-7), 6-2 at fourth singles to clinch the win.

Artimedi was ahead 6-2, 4-1 when her sixth-singles match was cut short.

The Tigers then hosted Eastern Kentucky and won 4-0 on Thursday.

Octa and Artimedi won 6-4 at first doubles and Roso and Ackman won 6-2 at second doubles.

In singles, Roso won 6-2, 6-2 in the first position, Ackman won 7-5, 6-0 in the second position and Octa won 6-0, 3-1 in a shortened match. Quaglia was ahead 6-3, 3-1 at fourth singles and Zoe Lazar was leading 6-3, 4-3 at fifth singles when their matches were ended early.

Mizzou then turned around to face LSU on Thursday and lost 4-0.

Octa and Artimedi were tied 4-4 when their doubles match was cut short.

Ackman was leading 4-1 at third singles when her match ended.

Mizzou lost to Ole Miss 4-1 on Saturday.

Ackman was the lone Tiger to win her match, taking third singles with a 6-1 first-set win before her opponent retired in the second set.

The Tigers will face Kentucky at 5 p.m. Friday and Tennessee at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Soccer

The Tigers went to Booneville to play Central Missouri on Thursday and won 1-0.

No stats were reported from the game, which is expected throughout the four-game spring season. The Tigers will not play at home in the spring as construction continues on the soccer stadium.

Mizzou will return to action against Murray State on April 4, then will play Washington (Mo.) on April 11 and at Kansas on April 18.