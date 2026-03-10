The week that was in Mizzou sports: March 2-8

There was a lot going on in Mizzou sports that we didn’t get to cover. Here is a recap of the past week for the Tigers.

Wrestling

No. 14 Mizzou took fourth as a team at the Big 12 Championships, and two Tigers claimed individual titles in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Tigers scored 84.5 points as a team.

Cam Steed (174) and Aeoden Sinclair (184) claimed the two individual titles, while three more Tigers ended on the podium.

125

Mack Mauger took seventh.

He won his opening bout against Air Force’s No. 8 Tucker Owens with a 10-2 major decision. But then lost to Oklahoma State’s No. 1 Troy Spratley by a 9-0 major decision to drop to the consolation second round.

Mauger then beat Arizona State’s An’ee Vigil by a 7-2 decision to move to the consolation quarterfinal, where he lost to South Dakota State’s No. 4 Brady Roark by a 1-0 decision to end 2-2.

In the seventh-place match, Mauger won by a 6-2 decision against Owens once again.

133

No. 6 Gage Walker took fifth.

He won his opening bough against Air Force’s Gavin Caprella by a 3-0 decision, then won his quarterfinal matchup with Northern Colorado’s No. 3 Dominick Serrano by a 4-1 sudden-victory decision. But Walker ended Day 1 with a loss to Arizona State’s No. 2 Kyler Larkin by an 11-3 major decision.

In the consolation semifinal, Walker lost by a 4-1 decision to West Virginia’s Gunner Andrick.

Then in the fifth-place match, Walker won by medical forfeit against Iowa State’s Garrett Grice.

141

Easton Hilton lost both of his matchups. The Tigers’ 141-pounder lost by a 7-2 decision to SDSU’s No. 4 Julian Tagg, then lost by a 4-2 decision to Utah Valley’s No. 3 Haiden Drury.

149

No. 5 Josh Edmond claimed seventh.

He went 2-2 on Day 1. He won his opening matchup with SDSU’s Colin Dupill by a 4-1 decision in sudden-victory overtime, then lost by a 9-5 decision to NDSU’s No. 4 Maxwell Petersen.

In the consolation second round, Edmond won by a 6-1 decision against ASU’s Benji Alanis, but then lost to Wyoming’s No. 8 Gabe Willochell by a 5-2 decision.

Then on Day 2, Edmond won the seventh-place match against WVU’s Willie McDougald by a 6-1 decision.

157

No. 7 Teague Travis took sixth place.

He went 3-1 on Day 1, opening with a 14-4 major decision against Northern Iowa’s Cael Rahnavardi, then losing by a 15-3 major decision against Oklahoma State’s No. 2 Landon Robideau. Travis then beat Oklahoma’s Layton Schneider by a 6-2 decision and California Baptist’s Drayden Morton by a 4-2 decision.

On Day 2, Travis lost the consolation semifinal by fall to WVU’s No. 4 Ty Watters in 3:52. In the fifth-place match, he lost by 12-8 decision against NDSU’s No. 5 Gavin Drexler.

165

No. 4 Max Mayfield won his first match by an 11-1 major decision against Air Force’s Logan Fowler, but dropped his second match by an 8-6 decision against No. 5 Connor Euton from Iowa State and then lost to OU’s Peyton Kellar by 2-1 decision.

174

No. 3 Steed cruised through the first day with a technical fall against UVU’s Hudson Rogers (20-5), then a 7-3 decision against SDSU’s No. 6 Moses Espinoza-Owens before beating OU’s Carter Schubert by a 4-3 decision.

On Day 2, he took on Oklahoma State’s No. 1 Alex Facundo in the finals and won by a 10-6 decision.

184

No. 1 Sinclair also cruised through Day 1 for Mizzou with technical falls against ASU’s Shay Addison (19-4) and NDSU’s No. 8 Aidan Brenot (23-7) before beating West Virginia’s No. 4 Ian Bush by a 6-2 decision.

On Day 2, Sinclair took on Wyoming’s No. 3 Eddie Neitenbach in the championship bout and won by an 8-1 decision.

197

No. 6 Evan Bates dropped his first bout to Air Force’s Karson Tompkins by a 12-7 decision before losing to UVU’s Kael Bennie by an 11-1 major decision.

285

No. 7 Jarrett Stoner finished in fifth. He opened the tournament with a loss by a technical fall against Oklahoma State’s No. 2 Konner Doucet, 17-2. But he bounced back with a 7-2 decision against Brock Kehler from WVU, then he beat Tristan Kemp of CBU by a 9-6 decision.

On Day 2, Stoner lost the consolation semifinal by a 7-1 decision against AZU’s No. 4 David Scuba. Then he won the fifth-place match by a 9-3 decision against SDSU’s Luke Rasmussen.

Up next

Mizzou will return to Columbia to await the announcement of at-large bids for the NCAA Championships. The brackets will come out Wednesday.

The Championships will begin on March 19.

Gymnastics

No. 7 Mizzou went on the road to face No. 6 Georgia and lost 197.600-197.300. It was the highest score the Tigers have posted in a road meet this season.

Hannah Horton won her fifth uneven bars title with a score of 9.950, tying her career best.

“Tonight’s result is tough because of how narrow the margins were,” Mizzou coach Shannon Welker said. “I’m proud of the way the team kept competing and didn’t break down in a tight meet. We’ll take the lessons from tonight and use them to keep building.”

Bars

Mizzou scored 49.425. Lauren Macpherson scored a 9.875, while Olivia Kelly recorded a 9.900 and Maiya Terry scored a 9.925.

Vault

Railey Jackson scored a 9.825, while Elise Tisler and Kimarra Echols scored 9.875s. Mizzou totaled a 49.125.

Floor

The Tigers scored a 49.550, with Jackson scoring a 9.875, while Tisler and Kaia Tanskanen each scored 9.900s. Horton added a 9.950 and Kennedy Griffin scored a 9.925.

Beam

Jackson scored a 9.850, while Macpherson led the Tigers at 9.925. Kelly scored a 9.800 and Addison Lawrence scored a 9.850. Mizzou scored a 49.625.

Mizzou travels to take on Auburn in the final meet of the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday.

Tennis

The Tigers opened the week with a 4-2 loss to No. 11 South Carolina, then lost 4-0 to No. 1 Georgia.

Vs. South Carolina

The Tigers lost the doubles point without taking any of the three matches.

In singles, Gian Octa won 6-3, 6-3 at second singles and Andrea Artimedi won 7-5, 7-5 at third singles.

Vs. Georgia

No Tiger forced a third set.

Mizzou (9-7, 0-5 SEC) will play at No. 29 Alabama at 5 p.m. Friday and at No. 26 Mississippi State at 11 a.m. Sunday.