The week that was in Mizzou sports: March 23-29

There was a lot going on across Mizzou sports the past week and MizzouToday wasn’t able to cover it all. Here is a look at what we weren’t able to get to.

Swim & Dive

Collier Dyer highlighted the Tigers’ trip to the men’s swimming and diving NCAA Championships, claiming the first diving championship in school history.

Dyer claimed gold with a program-record 497.75 in the 3-meter dive on Friday. Dyer becomes the Tigers’ first diver and second swim & dive national champion, joining Fabian Schwingenchlogl.

“Incredibly grateful and proud to represent Mizzou,” Dyer said. “I wouldn’t be here without the village of people that have supported me throughout my journey.”

The senior took sixth in the preliminaries with a score of 387.55.

Tanner Braunton took 47th in the 3-meter dive, while Luke Nebrich finished 25th in the 50-yard freestyle preliminaries.

Dyer also placed 18th in the 1-meter diving prelims. Braunton took 39th in the 1-meter diving prelims.

The Tigers’ 400-yard medley relay team placed 27th.

Mizzou’s 200-yard medley relay team recorded a time of 1:24.33 for 28th, and the 200-yard freestyle relay team took 21st in 1:16.85.

Jan Zubik and Braunton then earned All-American honorable mention status on the final day of competition. Zubik broke his own school record, taking 10th in the 200-yard fly with a time of 1:39.92.

Braunton took 11th in the platform dive with a score of 372.30.

“I’m extremely proud of our team ad the way they stayed connected and competed with heart all season,” Mizzou coach Andrew Grevers said. “Their resilience and commitment to one another continues to move our program in a positive direction.”

Zubik became the third swimmer in program history to become an All-American in the 200 fly, while Brautnon is the 12th Tiger to earn All-American status on the platform dive.

Nebrich added a 35th-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle. And the Tiger 400-yard free relay took 23rd in 2:52.39.

Derek Colbert and Tommaso Zannella competed in the platform dive, taking 28th and 34th, respectively.

Tennis

Mizzou opened the week Friday with a 4-1 loss to Kentucky.

Korina Roso and Zoe Lazar won second doubles 6-2, but the Tigers lost the doubles point with losses at first and third doubles.

The lone counting win for Mizzou came at first singles, where Gian Octa won 6-3, 7-5.

The Tigers then lost 4-0 to No. 12 Tennessee on Sunday.

Lazar and Roso were ahead 5-4 when their doubles match was ended early after Mizzou lost first and third doubles.

None of the Tigers’ singles players claimed a set.

Mizzou (11-13, 0-11 SEC) will host Arkansas and SEMO on Thursday, then No. 8 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Track & Field

Mizzou opened the outdoor season on the road in North Carolina during the Raleigh Relays.

On the first day of competition Thursday, the Tiger men’s distance runners competed in four events.

All three Tigers in the 1,500-meter run posted personal bests with two posting times in the program’s all-time list. Lasse Funck took 13th in a field of more than 200 with a time of 3:41.98, a personal best and fifth all-time for Mizzou. Finn Russell added a time of 3:42.60 for 18th and seventh all time. Ethan Hogan finished in 3:48.34 to place 87th.

In the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Elijah Limo ran a time of 8:40.60 to place eighth overall and second in program history. Joshua Allison finished in 8:49.31 to take 19th overall and sixth all-time for Mizzou.

Carter Spradling placed 24th in 14:16.58 in his first time running the 5,000-meter.

Tyler Freiner and Drew Rogers both ran the 10,000-meter, taking 21st and 38th, respectively. Freiner ran a time of 29:16.59 and Rogers ran 29:39.23.

On Day 2, the women’s distance runners took to the track.

Freshman Morgan Yeomans led the Tiger women in the 1,500-meter run, taking 63rd in 4:25.99, while Brianna Lee took 78th in 4:27.17 and Allison Newman ran a time of 4:31.19 for 119th. All three were personal bests and Yeomans’ was her collegiate debut in the event.

Suzy Lecoutre and Kobi Walker started the 5,000-meter, but weather cut the race short at 3,400-meters. Lecoutre took eighth in the shortened race at 11:00.48 and Walker was ninth at 11:01.32.

Mizzou will travel to Baton Rouge for Battle on the Bayou on April 3-4.

Men’s Golf

Mizzou went to The Hootie at Bulls Bay in South Carolina and finished 12th as a team, shooting six-over (284-292-294).

Veikka Viskari led the team with a three-day total of 2-under (70-71-73). After Viskari, Trent Mierl and freshman Esteban Cruz Bonilla both shot 3-over.

Mierl shot 73-72-74, while Cruz Bonilla shot 71-74-74.

Reese Roberts finished at four-over (72-75-73) and Virgilio Paz and Brock Snyder both ended at six-over. Paz shot 71-75-76 and Snyder shot 69-73-80.

“Our guys battled well today,” Mizzou coach Glen Millican said. “The course was great and north wind made it a good challenge. It is nice to see a strong effort today in the final round.”

Mizzou will return to action in two weeks hosting the Tiger Intercollegiate at The Club at Hawthorne starting on April 6.