The week that was in Mizzou sports: March 30-April 5

A lot happened in Mizzou sports in the past week and we at MizzouToday weren’t able to cover it all. Here’s a recap of what we couldn’t get to.

Track & Field

Mizzou went to Baton Rouge for the Battle on the Bayou for the third event of the outdoor season.

Day 1

Valentina Barrios highlighted Day 1 for Mizzou, breaking the meet record for women’s javelin throw. Barrios already holds the Mizzou program record and won a national championship last season. She tossed the javelin 183-feet, 1-inch to break the meet record and claim the event title. The throw was the fifth best of the early outdoor season nationally.

Skylar Ciccolini took fifth in the javelin throw with a toss of 165-10. Her throw at the Yellow Jacket Invitational, the first outdoor event of the season, remains the second best throw of the season nationally.

Sam Innes set his personal best in the hammer throw with a toss of 230-10. It beat his own second-place mark in Mizzou program history, behind only Chris Rohr at 235-11 in 2009. He took fourth at the meet and it currently ranks as the seventh best throw in Division I.

Dillon Leacock took third in the men’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 50.93, while Suzy Lecoutre took fifth in the women’s 1,500-meter run at 4:20.56. Lasse Funck took seventh in the men’s 1,500 with a time of 3:45.17.

Day 2

Chase Crawford took sixth in the men’s shot put at 55-11.25, while Sam Albert took eighth with a personal-best 55-0.25. Ames Burton took eighth in the women’s discuss at 168-9, while Morgan Yeomans took ninth in the women’s 800-meter run at 2:08.37.

Mizzou will return to the track Thursday at Nebraska for the Big Red Classic.

Tennis

Mizzou played a doubleheader against Arkansas and SEMO on Thursday, then faced Oklahoma on Saturday.

Arkansas beat Mizzou 4-3

The Tigers opened the week with a one-point loss to the Razorbacks on Thursday. Arkansas won first and third doubles, while Zoe Lazar and Korina Roso were up 5-4 when their second doubles match was ended early.

In singles, the Tigers took three matches. Gian Octa won, 6-4, 6-4, at first singles, while Roso won, 7-5, 6-4, at second singles. Andrea Artimedi won, 6-3, 6-2, at fourth singles. But Mizzou lost the other three matches, ending with a, 1-6, 4-6, loss at sixth singles to remain winless in SEC play.

Mizzou beat SEMO 4-1

The Tigers rebounded with a win in the back end of Thursday’s doubleheader. Octa and Lara Quaglia won, 6-4, at first doubles and Roso and Lazar won, 6-4, at second doubles to claim the doubles point.

In singles, Roso won her first set, 6-1, before her opponent retired. Quaglia won, 6-1, 6-1, at fifth singles and Lazar won, 6-0, 6-0, at sixth singles to claim the team win.

No. 8 Oklahoma beat Mizzou 4-0

No Tiger claimed a set win against the Sooners on Saturday. Octa was a point ahead in a second-set tiebreaker when her first singles match was ended early.

Mizzou (12-15, 0-13 SEC) will conclude the season this week with matchups at No. 4 Auburn on Thursday and at No. 16 Florida on Sunday. The SEC Tournament will being April 15.

Soccer

Mizzou faced off with Murray State on Saturday, playing to a draw at 1.

No stats were reported, as is usual for the spring soccer schedule made entirely of friendlies.

The Tigers will face off against Washington (Mo.) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Boonville.