The week that was in Mizzou sports: March 9-15

A lot went on around Mizzou sports in the past week. Here is a look at everything MizzouToday couldn’t cover from March 9-15.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE TIGER WALK

Gymnastics

No. 7 Mizzou finished the regular season with the program’s first win ever at No. 15 Auburn. The Black & Gold won 197.325-196.700. It was the highest score Mizzou has posted on the road this season.

Mizzou finished the regular season with a record of 11-4, 4-4 SEC).

Hannah Horton, Lauren Macpherson and Olivia Kelly each shared event titles.

Horton scored a 9.900 to share the vault title, while Macpherson and Kelly scored 9.900s to share the beam title.

“That’s a strong way to close the regular season,” Mizzou coach Shannon Welker said. “Auburn is always a tough place to compete, so getting our first win here and putting up a 197.325 says. lot about the way this team competed. I liked the composure we showed tonight as we head into the postseason.

Bars

Mizzou scored a 49.925 for the second consecutive meet.

Makayla Green scored a 9.900 for the third time in her career, while Kelly added a 9.875 and Maiya Terry contributed a 9.900 and Kimarra Echols anchored the rotation with a 9.925.

Vault

Mizzou scored a 49.325 to tie its season-best total on the vault.

Railey Jackson scored a 9.875, while Horton earned her 14th even title of the season. Elise Tisler and Echols each scored 9.875.

Floor

Mizzou scored a 49.300 as a team.

Jackson and Tisler opened the rotation with scores of 9.825, while Kaia Tanskanen scored a 9.875 for the fourth consecutive meet. Horton and Kennedy Griffin both scored 9.900s to complete the rotation.

Beam

Mizzou scored a 49.275 as a team.

Jackson scored a 9.875 from the leadoff spot, then Hayli Westerlind made her collegiate debut with a 9.800. Kelly and Macpherson closed the meet with 9.900s.

Up next

Mizzou will go to the SEC Championship on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The meet will be televised on SEC Network.

Track & Field

Mizzou sent one athlete to the NCAA Indoor Championships in Fayetteville on Friday and Saturday.

Sam Innes fired a throw of 74-feet, 5.75-inches in the men’s weight throw to take sixth and earn All-American honors.

Innes’ performance placed the Tiger men in a tie for 42nd as a team with three points.

Tennis

Mizzou went 0-2 without taking a set on Friday and Sunday.

On Friday, the Tigers lost 4-0 to Alabama on the road.

Zoe Lazar and Lara Quaglia lost a tight 6-4 doubles match, while Korina Roso and Andrea Artimedi were tied at 5 when their match went unfinished. The third doubles match was a default win for Alabama.

Roso was closest to a singles win, losing 6-4, 6-2.

On Sunday, the Tigers lost 4-0 to Mississippi State on the road.

Roso lost 6-4, 6-2 once again in singles as the closest Tiger to a victory.

Up next

Mizzou (9-9, 0-7 SEC) will travel to Normal, Illinois, for a midweek matchup at Illinois State on Wednesday. The Tigers will then come home for a Thursday doubleheader against No. 7 LSU and Eastern Kentucky.

Women’s golf

Mizzou claimed the top spot as a team at the Valspar Augusta Invitational in Georgia.

The Tigers were the lone team under par, shooting 283-281-298–862 for 2-under as a team.

Ebba Liljeberg and Fleur van Beek tied for eighth to lead Mizzou, both shooting even par. Liljeberg shot 73-69-74–216, while van Beek shot 74-70-72–216.

Addie Dobson was next for the Tigers in a tie for 14th at 73-70-75–218 for 2-over, then Jade Zamora was close behind at 69-73-77–219 for 3-over, placing her in a tie for 18th. Melanie Walker was the final Tiger competitor, tying for 21st at 68-72-80–220 for 4-over.

It was the fourth team win of the season for Mizzou, which is the first time since the 1987-88 season that the Tigers have won four tournaments in a season.

Up next

Mizzou will head to Tucson, Arizona, for a three-day event from Friday through Sunday.

Swim & Dive

The swimming team and diving team had different events this week.

The Mizzou divers went to the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships.

The Tigers earned 10 qualifications for diving at the NCAA Championships.

Collier Dyer earned his bids in men’s 3-meter diving with a score of 839.75 for a second-place finish, and the men’s 1-meter dive with a score of 732.20 for bronze.

Tanner Braunton earned two bids. First in the men’s 1-meter dive (660.30) where he placed seventh, then in the platform diving 9738.40) where he placed fifth.

Tommaso Zanella took sixth (729.00) in platform diving, while Derek Colbert (699.55) took seventh, both qualifying for the championships.

Mizzou’s women’s squad also qualified four divers. Megan Jolly made it in the women’s 3-meter dive, taking sixth at 616.50.

In women’s platform diving, Jazzelle Eikermann Gregorchuk took fourth at 543.30, while Olivia Liddle took ninth at 490.00 and Mia Henninger placed 10th at 488.80.

The women’s quad will dive at the NCAA Championships from Wednesday through Friday. The men’s championship will be next week.

Mizzou’s swimmers sent 12 to the NCAA Championships

The Mizzou men punched six tickets to the NCAA Championships.

Luke Nebrich will compete in the 50 free, the 100 free and the 100 fly. While Jan Zubik will compete in the 200 fly, 200 back and 100 back.

The men’s squad will also compete in the 200 free, 200 medley and 400 medley relays.

The Mizzou women also qualified six athletes.

Karolina Bank will swim in the 100 and 200 breast stroke, while Zara Zallen will compete in the 100 breast stroke and 100 free.

The women’s 200 medley relay squad will also compete.

Like the divers, the women’s swimming championships will be this week. The men’s will be next week.